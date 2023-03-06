Wildcats return to Region XIII throne, dominating Dawson at home

Micah Swallow’s (3) smile says it all as the buzzer sounds at Ed Werre Arena. The NDSCS sophomore notched 29 points on Championship Sunday. Fellow sophomore Agwa Nywesh (10) raises his arms in the air after helping the Wildcats emerge victorious by scoring 15 points.
Kaleb Larson blew by the Tetons on his way to 16 points in the Region XIII Semifinals. Larson was held in check in the championship, but continues to evolve his game beyond his signature outside shooting.
The NDSCS men are Region XIII Champions for the first time since 2018. Back from left: Assistant Coach Brad Shaw, Assistant Coach Gach Gach, Kabine Kaba, Conal Parnell, Silas Harris-Coleman, Alex Tong, Goanar Tap, Pani Bol and Head Coach Stu Engen. Middle from left: Micah Swallow, Peyton Newbern, Agwa Nywesh, Devin Newsome, Kaleb Larson, Mohamed Soumahoro, Jyrrell McClendon and Assistant Coach Tristan Popa. Front from left: Detavius Frierson and Noah Christensen.
Nothing is certain, except death, taxes and North Dakota State College of Science playing for the Region XIII Championship. I added the last part to Benjamin Franklin’s famous quote, but it rings true, as the top-seeded Wildcats once again played for the region crown Sunday, March 5, at Ed Werre Arena in Wahpeton.
The Wildcats snapped a five-year title drought by defeating three-time defending champion Dawson Community College, 95-73.
“We completed the job,” NDSCS Head Coach Stu Engen said. “I shared with our guys going into this, you’ve done everything right, you’ve got an outright home court advantage. Now, it’s like a game of ‘Family Feud,’ you’ve got that board filled up and there’s just one or two little answers left. Everybody is trying to come in, get that steal and take it back to their home court. That’s what we avoided tonight.”
NDSCS (29-3) avenged last year’s upset at the hands of the Buccaneers (24-8) behind 29 points from sophomore guard Micah Swallow, who was eager to erase the bitter feeling of defeat in one of the biggest performances of his career. Swallow, the Wildcats’ leading scorer at 15.6 points per game, will put on the red and black uniform for the 63rd time when NDSCS hosts the district championship Saturday, March 11.
“I just wanted to finish,” Swallow said. “We were in the same spot last year, but we weren’t able to get through it (because) nobody on the team produced as much as we did throughout the season. It feels really good to just play today, and be able to move on and get ready for our next game.”
Dawson started the game on a 12-3 run, prompting Science to bring Devin Newsome off the bench. The freshman guard dropped 25 points in the contest, reviving the offense with three quick hitters from behind the arc. Newsome’s career high in scoring came a day after he was held scoreless in Saturday’s 71-53 semifinal win vs. Williston State. The freshman was dialed in, hitting 8-of-14 shots and burning the ‘Bucs with five 3s.
Detavius Frierson gave NDSCS its first lead in the championship game at 21-19, feeding off Newsome’s scoring surge with a reverse layup of his own.
Frierson was huge in the semifinals, too, racking up 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting. In a “SportsCenter Top 10” moment, Noah Christensen sealed the lane, opening up the baseline for Frierson to glide above the rim and punch down an alley-oop dunk. Frierson, a freshman forward from Minneapolis, has built a strong bond with Christensen, a sophomore center from Breckenridge.
“I met Noah back at camp when I was here working out for the summer. Ever since then, me and him have built a strong relationship. He’s literally like a big brother to me that I’ve never had in my life,” Frierson said. “I love that man to death. For me, tonight was for him, because last year’s team got beat and he was part of that team.”
“I really thrive off my teammates. That’s where my satisfaction and my highlight plays come from. I thrive off making the right plays and seeing my teammates score first,” Frierson added.
The Wildcat defense got going against Dawson late in the first half, when Frierson and Newsome both drew a charge and Christensen came through with a chasedown block.
Agwa Nywesh, Kaleb Larson and Conal Parnell all had their moments during the tournament. Nywesh scored 15 points on 4-of-5 shooting from downtown vs. Dawson. Larson and Parnell combined for 28 points and 10 rebounds off the bench vs. Williston State.
Peyton Newbern played his point guard role masterfully, leading NDSCS with 7 assists and 6 steals in the tournament, along with the memorable alley-oop dime to Frierson.
Engen was awarded Coach of the Tournament. In a classy move, the veteran coach instructed his staff to accept the award. Assistant coaches Brad Shaw, Gach Gach and Tristan Popa shared the honor.
"I thought they deserved the recognition,” Engen said. “I asked my assistants to go up there and take it for me. They do a great job of scouts, preparing us to play and working with our guys — they’re a big part of it.”
Southeastern (24-8) upset No. 5-ranked Indian Hills (27-3) in the Region XI Championship, 63-60, and will travel to Wahpeton on Saturday to face the Wildcats in the North Central District Championship. Game time is to be determined.
