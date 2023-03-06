Wildcats return to Region XIII throne, dominating Dawson at home
The NDSCS men are Region XIII Champions for the first time since 2018. Back from left: Assistant Coach Brad Shaw, Assistant Coach Gach Gach, Kabine Kaba, Conal Parnell, Silas Harris-Coleman, Alex Tong, Goanar Tap, Pani Bol and Head Coach Stu Engen. Middle from left: Micah Swallow, Peyton Newbern, Agwa Nywesh, Devin Newsome, Kaleb Larson, Mohamed Soumahoro, Jyrrell McClendon and Assistant Coach Tristan Popa. Front from left: Detavius Frierson and Noah Christensen.

Nothing is certain, except death, taxes and North Dakota State College of Science playing for the Region XIII Championship. I added the last part to Benjamin Franklin’s famous quote, but it rings true, as the top-seeded Wildcats once again played for the region crown Sunday, March 5, at Ed Werre Arena in Wahpeton.

The Wildcats snapped a five-year title drought by defeating three-time defending champion Dawson Community College, 95-73.

Micah Swallow’s (3) smile says it all as the buzzer sounds at Ed Werre Arena. The NDSCS sophomore notched 29 points on Championship Sunday. Fellow sophomore Agwa Nywesh (10) raises his arms in the air after helping the Wildcats emerge victorious by scoring 15 points. 
Devin Newsome (4) was a nuisance to the Buccaneers. The NDSCS freshman went on a tear, needing just 14 shots to pile up 25 points. 
Detavius Frierson (left) wasn't going to let his brother Noah Christensen (right) go home without hardware.
Kaleb Larson blew by the Tetons on his way to 16 points in the Region XIII Semifinals. Larson was held in check in the championship, but continues to evolve his game beyond his signature outside shooting. 
NDSCS Head Coach Stu Engen is surprised when his team serenades him with chants of ‘Stu! Stu! Stu!’ following the Region XIII Championship.


Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 