Following a tough loss to Itasca Community College, North Dakota State College of Science was anxious to get back on the field and bounce back. Science responded in a big way, putting away Concordia College’s JV by a score of 31-20 on Sunday, Sept. 15.
It was a homecoming for NDSCS Head Coach Eric Issendorf, who spent multiple years on the Cobbers’ coaching staff.
“It was really good to get back here. We were jabbing back and forth with the other coaches and it’s just fun. It’s really fun,” Issendorf said. “They play hard, they’re tough and they’re blue-collar and that’s what we try to be as well.”
It was also the return of Issendorf’s son, Gabe. It was the first game back on the sidelines for the 13 year old who suffered a pair of broken legs in the Wildcats’ season opener two weeks ago. He was cheering on his squad while one of the players pushed his wheelchair around the track so he could see the game while also being close to the players who weren’t on the field.
“It’s just a blessing that he got out and got to see a game,” Coach Issendorf said. “He’s been waiting for what seems like years and it’s only been a couple weeks.”
Gabe was treated to a big game from running back Desean Phillips. The freshman standout punched in a short-yardage score and also broke free for a 75-yard touchdown down the right sideline. It was also a strong showing from the men up front.
“Desean’s special, but it starts up front,” Coach Issendorf said. “I had a good meeting the other day with the O-line and they stepped up and created some holes. Whatever we don’t pick up Desean seems to make miss.”
Brendan McMillan and Trashawn McMillan also ran in a rushing score for NDSCS.
The defense also held their own against Concordia’s triple-option offense with six sacks. Their highlight play of the win was when Jameson Cozad sacked the quarterback in his own end zone for a safety. Science was locked in for all three facets of the game in what their coach called a disciplined performance.
“I don’t think we had too many penalties and if we did they were aggressive ones. They weren’t false starts and things like that,” Coach Issendorf said. “We only had one turnover, which is good. You never want to have any, but it’s better than three or four.”
The next game for NDSCS is a home game against Dakota College at Bottineau. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
NDSCS Stat Leaders
Passing
T.J. Owens: 2-3, 57 yds, INT
Trashawn McMillan: 0-2, 0 yds
Rushing
Desean Phillips: 13 carries, 177 yds, 2 TD
Kordell Ellis: 6 carries, 79 yds
Brendan McMillan: 6 carries, 31 yds, TD
Trashawn McMillan: 6 carries, 20 yds, TD
Receiving
Jonathan Griffin: 1 catch, 38 yds
Cordell Pimienta: 1 catch, 19 yds
Defense
Jamire Jackson- 3 solos, 4 assists, sack
Vlad Freidis- 2 solos, 5 assists, sack
Jameson Cozad- 1 solo, 2 assists, sack, safety
Special Teams
Spencer Skeesick- 1-1 FG, 2-3 XP
