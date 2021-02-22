Wildcats run out of gas

The North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats had a long two-game series against Dawson Community College Feb. 20-21. They defeated the Buccaneers 67-59 Saturday, Feb. 20 and fell 87-66 Sunday, Feb. 21.
The Wildcats picked up their marquee win of the season on Saturday and had a quick turn around Sunday against a very talented Dawson team, ranked second in the Mon-Dak Conference. The Wildcats play just seven players each game and the second half of Sunday’s game was evident how exhausted they were as a team.
“We just ran out of gas,” Head Coach Adam Jacobson said. “The momentum from yesterday really carried us in that first half.” The Wildcats went into the second half up 46-45 against the Buccaneers. The Wildcats got outscored 42-20 in the second half.
“You can just kind of feel it at halftime that our girls ran out of steam. When you play six kids against a really good team, eventually that will happen,” Jacobson said.
Jacobson wasn’t upset about the loss knowing the circumstances, he even said that he was tired after playing four games in the last seven days.
“It’s very difficult in college basketball to play back-to-backs with zero depth,” Jacobson said.
The loss for the Wildcats snaps a four-game winning streak. they sit in third place in the Mon-Dak Conference standings and go on the road to face Miles Community College for a two-game series Feb. 24-25. Miles is 10-0 on the season and currently (as of Monday, Feb. 22) the top team in the conference.
