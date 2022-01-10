The NDSCS basketball program kept rolling Sunday, Jan. 9, with a home sweep of another Mon-Dak Conference contender in Dawson Community College. The Wildcat women (16-1) erased a six-point halftime deficit to claim an 80-64 victory, while the men (17-1) battled the Buccaneers in a 40-minute scrap to win 80-76.
Trailing 41-35 at the half, the Lady ‘Cats orchestrated a 12-0 scoring run coming out of the locker room, dominating Dawson 26-14 in the third quarter to comfortably secure the win. Ambah Kowcun (26 pts.) and Ivane Tensaie (24 pts.) made nine of 20 three-point attempts and combined for 11 assists on the perimeter.
NDSCS cemented its place atop the Mon-Dak with efficient scoring inside. Arthel Massaquoi, Laurie Cren and Maile Hunt combined for 20 points and 20 rebounds on 80 percent shooting. Dawson came into the contest with a 10-5 record and fell from third to fourth place after Sunday’s loss, while the ‘Cats remained a perfect 9-0 in conference play.
It looked like the Wildcat men would sink the Buccaneers’ ship before halftime, as the downhill play of Khari Broadway staked NDSCS to a 25-12 lead. The sophomore all-American weaved his way through Dawson’s trap defense, dribbling the basketball low to the floor and burning the ‘Bucs at all levels for 25 points on nine-of-12 shooting. After taking some hard hits vs. United Tribes his last time out, Broadway was more acrobatic with his finishes in this one, bouncing off defenders with great body control at the rim and letting his jumper fly from both sides of the wing.
Noah Christensen was a problem for the ‘Bucs inside during the first half. The 6’10” presence gave Dawson no path to the rack, blocking two shots and altering several more. Unfortunately, Christensen went down at the halftime buzzer with an ankle injury, which forced NDSCS to play a completely guard-focused game in the second half. JaQuan Sanders-Smith joined Broadway in the backcourt to help evade the full-court press. While his shot was hot and cold throughout, Sanders-Smith provided six assists and five rebounds, turning the ball over just twice in 28 minutes of court time.
Logan Jedwabny knocked down five triples, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. Micah Swallow also played well with 14 points and seven rebounds. With :49 remaining and NDSCS leading by seven, Broadway errantly threw the ball up court in an attempt to break the press. Swallow sprinted from half court and snatched the ball inches from the baseline, flipping it behind his back to Jedwabny in a great late-game effort.
The Wildcats needed every ounce of energy they had. Dawson (14-3) pushed a frantic tempo, tossing up 72 shot attempts to 56 for the Wildcats. Head Coach Stu Engen’s zone defense worked wonders, however, holding the Buccaneers to 38.9 percent shooting. NDSCS made half its field goals, but lost the rebounding battle 44-38 after holding even with Dawson prior to Christensen’s departure.
The Wildcat men were back at the Blikre Monday, Jan. 10 to face Miles Community College (2-13, 0-7 Mon-Dak). The women will host Miles at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.
