Wildcats softball places 5th at the NJCAA Tournament

The North Dakota State College of Science softball team competed in the NJCAA Tournament last week and finished in fifth place.
The Wildcats had a very eventful two days in Syracuse, New York as they started off Thursday, May 27 with No. 5 RCSJ Gloucester in the first round. The Wildcats came back from a 3-0 deficit and won 5-3. They faced the No. 1 seed and eventual National Champions Rock Valley and fell 11-1 in five innings.
"We certainly didn't play well," Head Coach Mike Oehlke said about the Rock Valley game. "We probably choked more than anything in that game, not that we gave ourselves a chance in that game. If we came out and played the way we had been playing going into that one, we would have given ourselves a chance in that one."
The Wildcats needed to win the following day against No. 3 Herkimer to avoid getting eliminated from the tournament. They surrendered a 5-0 lead and fell 11-10. They had a lead going into the last inning and were three outs away from staying alive. Their 8-7 lead held until the Generals scored four runs in the seventh inning and the Wildcats eventually fell 11-10 to get eliminated from the tournament.
"We had plenty of chances to win there as well, we just made some costly mistakes," he said.
Oehlke had high praise for his pitching as they had a heavy workload during the two days they were there.
"Our pitching did a great job, we just needed to play defense around them. Demi (Uffelman) had a tough go, we just couldn't make plays around her in the Herkimer game," Oehlke said.
The Wildcats' pitching rotation consisted of Uffelman and Sydney Schott all season long. They were used to working back to back days with doubleheaders. They got their work in this year and were healthy when they needed to be most.
The Wildcats will lose many big players next season. Ending their careers as Wildcats are Eilish Neff, Annahy Pesina, Grace Hagen, Emma Johnson, Demi Uffelman, Sydney Schott, Jayante Kotila and Mikayla Johnson.
"They now understand the process of what it's going to take to get back to that national stage with a bunch of freshmen coming in next season. We were prepared, we just didn't execute when we got there," Oehlke said.
They will hope to carry some of their experience from this season into next season with another potential national tournament bid and a higher placement next season.
