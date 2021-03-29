Wildcats softball swings towards sweep of Tetons

North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) Wildcats had one of the biggest weekends of the season when they opened up Mon-Dak Conference play at home against Williston State. They won three of the four games March 27-28 and started off strong to begin their home schedule. They won 12-4 and 14-4 on Saturday, March 27, and won 6-2 and 15-3 Sunday, March 28.
“I’m pleased that we got the sweep, but we need to keep the intensity up a bit,” Head Coach Mike Oehlke said. “All and all we hit the ball well.”
The Wildcats have been on the road for the last 17 games before this past weekend and it’s helped shape out the core of this team.
“We’ve been playing some really tough teams to prepare us for conference and get ready for teams like this for the next couple of weeks,” he said.
The team had a combined 53 hits on the weekend and hit nine home runs total in the four games. Maxie Ebel has seven home runs on the season and has a .444 batting average and a .490 slugging percentage. She was 4-5 this weekend with a home run and three runs batted in (RBIs). Mikayla Johnson is batting .493 and has six home runs and 21 RBIs this season. She went 6-10 on the weekend and had a home run and two RBIs. The Wildcats will play at Lake Region Friday April 2 for a doubleheader and face the Lakers Saturday, April 3 at home. The Wildcats are 9-12 on the season and look to get back to an even record.
