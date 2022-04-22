North Dakota State College of Science stretched its winning streak to 11 games Thursday, April 21, with a home sweep of Lake Region State by scores of 8-2 and 9-5. The Wildcats have a 10-0 home record on the season.
The Royals put up a fight, but couldn’t overcome five homers, including two by Daily News Athlete of the Week Kylee Jansen. The freshman went 5-for-6 at the plate with three runs, three RBIs and one stolen base.
“In the cage and off the tee, she does have some lift to the ball,” NDSCS Head Coach Mike Oehlke said. “In games, she gets out in front a little bit, so she’s been hitting hard ground balls down the third base line and through the hole. She’s been working on lifting the ball, so we’re hoping that continues.”
Jansen’s biggest moment of the night came on defense with NDSCS trailing 1-0 in the fourth inning. She tracked down a liner in deep left field and made a leaping catch to save a run. In the bottom half, the sophomore doubled and later scored on a pitch in the dirt to tie the game. She collected two hits in the eight-run inning.
Star pitcher Katelyn Strauss slotted in as the designated player and batted for her rotation mate, Ashley Bisping. In just her fifth at bat of the season, Strauss pummeled a one-out solo shot to put NDSCS up 2-1.
“This is the first year I haven’t had my pitchers hit. That was strictly based on the fact that Katelyn was hurt all fall and got hurt again to start the year, then Sydney (Schott) was hurt. We just can’t have either of them hurt,” Oehlke said. “Going forward my plan is to have Katelyn hit. It was just my worry more than anything, but yeah, she’s a really good hitter.”
The wheels continued to fall off for Lake Region in a nightmarish fourth frame. Tarin Thomas lined out to right with the bases loaded on a diving catch that stained Kalli Rhoton’s jersey black with mud. Josie Buhr followed up Thomas’ sacrifice fly by spinning a single off the end cap to the right side and Maxine Ebel hit a sky bomb to deep center to put NDSCS up 8-1.
Bisping was highly effective on the hill. The freshman from Lowell, Indiana, kept hitters off balance and scattered three hits in as many innings. She did not issue a walk. Bisping kept her defense active and they responded with an errorless outing. Strauss navigated the final four innings, walking four, striking out nine and allowing a single hit.
“We’ll be having a lot of games here, weather permitting, so we’ll definitely keep mixing Ashley in,” Oehlke said. “The reason I took her out (early) is because I anticipated it being a five-inning game and it ended up going seven. That’s okay, because we got a lot of different players in.”
NDSCS jumped ahead in game two on homers by Jansen and Shailyn Pachel, before kicking the ball around on defense in a disastrous seventh inning. They hung on for a 9-5 win, handing the decision to Schott (6-1), who turned in another solid pitching performance (6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 Ks, 2 BB). Most of the errors were committed behind Bisping, who kept a short memory to slam the door in the seventh.
“Syd threw well. Her velocity isn’t up to where it should be yet, but it’s optimistic that she’s been throwing well, spinning the ball on the corners and getting outs,” Oehlke said. “The velocity will come. It’s not the strikeout numbers we’re used to, but when some of their better hitters came up in a couple big spots, she was able to get them out.”
NDSCS (24-8, No. 4 NJCAA DIII) is set to host Sophomore Day at the Gayle Miller tomorrow beginning at 1 p.m. with a doubleheader vs. Bismarck State. Rain dominates the forecast, but Oehlke says there’s a great chance the games will remain on tap.
“We will communicate tonight and also in the morning on moving the games back later in the day if needed. We’ll try to find a gap in the weather to get the games in tomorrow,” Oehlke said.
Following a freshman trip to the national tournament, Wildcat sophomores Binstock, Buhr, Schott, Ebel, Noelle Forstner, Ellie Miller and Cerina Walker have taken the team to new heights via hard work on and off the diamond.
“This group of sophomores is amazing. It started last year from the get-go, especially right up the middle at catcher (Binstock), shortstop (Miller), second base (Forstner) and center field (Buhr),” Oehlke said. “They don’t complain, they work hard at whatever I ask them to do, which is a lot of stuff — tarping the field, picking things up, they always get it done. By going to nationals last year and what they’ve done this year, going 20-2 since the second day of spring break, that’s pretty amazing. I don’t know if I’ll be able to duplicate this group, but I’ll keep trying.”
