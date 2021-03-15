Wildcats struggle defensively against Tetons

The North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) Wildcats went up against a solid Williston State team Sunday, March 14 that was looking to tighten up the Mon-Dak Conference standings. The Tetons defeated the Wildcats 94-86 with the Wildcats giving up 61 points in the second half.
The Wildcats were up 34-33 at the half and the Tetons opened the game in the second half, leading by as many as 16 points.
“In the first half, we felt good,” Assistant Coach Brad Shaw said. “Second half, we came out and couldn’t get any stops, and that was a big no-no for us.”
The Wildcats shot 49.5 percent overall and 54.5 percent from three-point range. They did a great job of making shots when they needed to, their paint defense killed them in the second half.
“We couldn’t contain the ball at all,” Shaw said. “They were just driving and dumping passes off, creating easy shots and they were making them.”
The Tetons shot 67.6 percent in the second half. They kept getting easy baskets and they converted on opportunities where they needed to get baskets and that was the difference. Khari Broadway led the Wildcats in scoring with 20 points, making 9 of 15 shots. Rashaun Parker had 15 points and went 5 for 7 from three-point range. JaQuan Sanders Smith had 16 points and Anthony Ignowski had 13 points.
The Wildcats will be on the road Tuesday, March 16 against United Tribes Technical College, who is 1-14 on the season (as of Sunday, March 14).
