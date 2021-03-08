Wildcats struggle vs. Lake Region

The North Dakota State College of Science mens basketball team faced Lake Region for the final time this season Sunday, March 7. They fell 67-55 and shot a disappointing 32.2 percent in the game.
“Sometimes you start to take things for granted, you get a little loose, we had a poor week of practice, we had a player miss shootaround this morning, some attitudes are slipping a bit, and that’s what you’re going to get,” Head Coach Stu Engen said.
JaQuan Sanders-Smith came off the bench and missed the first half after missing morning shootaround before their game.
It’s been a lot of years since I’ve seen one player after another not being engaged, being flat, just looking like low energy. It was an eye opener,” Engen said. “Occasionally, you’ll have a guy or two not play well when we have enough numbers, but it wasn’t a substitution thing. The more we made changes, we kept getting the same results.
Sanders-Smith helped spark a run that cut an 11 point deficit down to four in the second half. Lake Region kept driving inside and kept getting their baskets. The three-point shooting for the Wildcats wasn’t falling, as they shot just 25.8 percent from three.
“We had some drives where it looked like we could lay it in. Instead, we elected to swing and kick it for a three,” Engen said. “31 threes out of 54 shots is just too many.”
Lake Region shot 52 percent, and just 30 percent from three. They converted plenty of and-one opportunities throughout the second half, which was ultimately the difference maker.
Logan Jedwabny shot 4-14 and had 12 points, shooting six more shots than the player with the second most shots on the team. Ty Horner had 11 points and six rebounds, being one of the most efficient players offensively for the Wildcats on Sunday.
North Dakota State College of Science will be on the road Wednesday against Dakota College of Bottineau Wednesday, March 10. The Wildcats will need to turn it around before the playoffs. They have six games remaining in the season.
