Wildcats sweep Buster Gillis Classic

NEW TOWN, N.D. — The NDSCS men’s and women’s basketball teams completed a clean sweep at the Buster Gillis Tip-Off Classic Nov. 5-7 at Four Bears Events Center, each going 3-0 to claim the Mon-Dak Conference Preseason Championship. Both teams are off to a 4-0 start to the 2021-22 season.
The Lady Wildcats defeated Dakota College at Bottineau and Dawson Community College handily, before grinding out a 79-70 win over Bismarck State in the championship.
Ivane Tensaie flirted with a triple-double in the opening game, posting 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Tensaie shredded the Lumberjacks in round two, pouring in 34 points on 10-of-15 shooting from downtown. Ambah Kowcun also put up big numbers in that game, with 28 points on 18-of-20 from the free-throw line.
Tensaie remained unstoppable in the title game, recording 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Laurie Cren provided a secondary punch for NDSCS with 26 points on a sizzling 11-of-13 from the field.
The men’s team pummeled Bottineau in a 24-point win to open the tournament. NDSCS had four double-digit scorers, led by 18 points from RaShaun Parker. Khari Broadway ran the point with 10 points, six assists and five rebounds. Noah Christensen led the Wildcats with 11 rebounds, six of them offensive, and three steals.
After a one-point, five-rebound debut in the season opener, Christensen hit his stride vs. Lake Region on Saturday. The 6’10” combo post shot 6-of-6 with 13 points, showing off a nice touch with his right-handed baby hook.
No. 1 seed Dawson pestered No. 2 seed NDSCS for most of the first half in Sunday’s championship battle, but the Wildcats took a 32-31 halftime lead after Anthony Ignowski converted a slashing layup at the buzzer.
NDSCS fell behind by 10 in the second half, but snatched a 56-55 lead on two buckets by JaQuan Sanders-Smith. Christensen dropped a no-look assist to Connor Hollenbeck for a slam dunk that put NDSCS up 65-62. Hollenbeck returned the favor on a Christensen back-cut for a five-point lead with 1:05 remaining in the game.
Riley Spoonhunter answered with a three-pointer that cut the ‘Cats lead to 69-67 with :36 left. After struggling to inbound the basketball, NDSCS found Sanders-Smith, who avoided the Lumberjacks’ swarming trap defense, drawing a foul and making both free throws to ice the game. Sanders-Smith scored a game-high 24 points.
Swallow emerged as tournament MVP with a strong finish, highlighted by a game-sealing block vs. Lake Region.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.