Wildcats sweep last regular season series

The North Dakota State College of Science finished their regular season Sunday, May 9 after sweeping University of Minnesota-Morris in a four-game series. The Wildcats started off the weekend in Morris Saturday, winning 5-0 and 5-3. They wrapped the season up on Sunday with 5-3 and 9-1 victories. The Wildcats finished the regular season with a 25-21 overall record and 15-8 in the Mon-Dak Conference.
“It’s good to see them playing this well at the right time,” Head Coach Mike Oehlke said.
The Wildcats had a great pitching staff this season, with both Sydney Schott and Demi Uffelman having conference leads in strikeouts. Schott had 154 strikeouts this season and Uffelman had 114.
Both players have been dominant the Wildcats this season, as they were both named to the Mon-Dak All-Conference team along with freshman Billie Donohue, who was second in the nation in home runs (13) and was 21st in batting average (.518) and 23rd in RBI’s (33).
Uffelman batted .353 with four home runs, 23 RBI’s and six doubles this season. Schott had four home runs, 19 RBI’s and six doubles and batted .383.
The Wildcats are riding an eight-game winning streak headed into their sub-regional series with Dakota College of Bottineau. Both teams are the only NJCAA Division III teams in the Mon-Dak Conference. They will play at NDSCS May 15 for the first two games of their best-of-three series at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. They play Sunday, May 16 at noon if necessary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.