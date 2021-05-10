Wildcats sweep last regular season series

Josie Buhr makes contact with the softball vs. University of Minnesota-Morris Sunday, May 9. The Wildcats swept the four-game series and will host Dakota College of Bottineau in a best-of-three series in their sub regional tournament.

 Justin Pierce • Daily News

The North Dakota State College of Science finished their regular season Sunday, May 9 after sweeping University of Minnesota-Morris in a four-game series. The Wildcats started off the weekend in Morris Saturday, winning 5-0 and 5-3. They wrapped the season up on Sunday with 5-3 and 9-1 victories. The Wildcats finished the regular season with a 25-21 overall record and 15-8 in the Mon-Dak Conference. 

“It’s good to see them playing this well at the right time,” Head Coach Mike Oehlke said. 

The Wildcats had a great pitching staff this season, with both Sydney Schott and Demi Uffelman having conference leads in strikeouts. Schott had 154 strikeouts this season and Uffelman had 114.

Both players have been dominant the Wildcats this season, as they were both named to the Mon-Dak All-Conference team along with freshman Billie Donohue, who was second in the nation in home runs (13) and was 21st in batting average (.518) and 23rd in RBI’s (33). 

Uffelman batted .353 with four home runs, 23 RBI’s and six doubles this season. Schott had four home runs, 19 RBI’s and six doubles and batted .383. 

The Wildcats are riding an eight-game winning streak headed into their sub-regional series with Dakota College of Bottineau. Both teams are the only NJCAA Division III teams in the Mon-Dak Conference. They will play at NDSCS May 15 for the first two games of their best-of-three series at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. They play Sunday, May 16 at noon if necessary. 

Tags

Load comments