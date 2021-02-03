Wildcats sweep two-game series against Lady Jacks

The North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) Wildcats volleyball team opened up their spring season Feb. 2-3 with a two-game sweep against Dakota College at Bottineau. They won both matches 3-0 in sets.
The Wildcats won Tuesday's match 25-13, 25-20, 25-16, and dominated Wednesday's match 25-14, 25-23, 25-15. Head Coach Jane Passa thought the team had a better showing on Tuesday then they did Wednesday.
"I thought yesterday went a little better than today and that's going to be the challenge all year because we have to play teams back to back, so it's going to be a challenge not trying to stay high and get better the next day," Passa said Wednesday night.
Passa called a timeout when the Wildcats were down to the Lady Jacks 4-1 in the first set.
"I said we got to go, we can't wait for things like that," Passa said. "We had to get it going right away and we just didn't do that (today). Hopefully they learn from it."
Passa admitted the adjustment from fall to spring season was hard because the players are used to getting into it right away as soon as the season starts. Ally Gruber had five kills on Tuesday and came back Wednesday and totaled 15 kills. Passa said that she had a much better showing on Wednesday then she did Tuesday, which was evident with her attack.
Bailee Brommenschenkel had near identical performances in both matches, totaling 12 kills on Tuesday and 13 kills on Wednesday.
The Wildcats will face Bismarck State College at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Bismarck is the No. 6 team in the nation and it's a great opportunity for NDSCS to pull off the upset.
