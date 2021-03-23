Wildcats sweeps doubleheader with Lake Region

The North Dakota State College of Science dominated Lake Region State College Tuesday, March 23 in three sets (25-13, 25-23, 25-9).
Lake Region is on the road for the fourth consecutive game.
"They state on fire and ended on fire and that's all that really matters because that'll carry over to tomorrow and Dawson will actually be pretty good competition," Wildcats Head Coach Jane Passa said.
Ally Gruber led the Wildcats with 12 kills. Kortney Carney had 33 set assists Ashton Sagaser had nine kills and Katie Krieger had nine digs.
The Wildcats are now 17-1 on the season and have won their sixth match in a row. They will wrap up the regular season at home, where they are 10-0 this season, against Dawson Community College Wednesday, March 24 for sophomore night.
