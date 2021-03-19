Wildcats take down Jamestown JV

The North Dakota State College of Science defeated University of Jamestown's Junior Varsity team in four sets Thursday, March 18 (25-9, 20-25, 25-17, 25-17).
This was a big win for the Wildcats as the Jimmies gave them their first loss of the season on Friday, March 5.
"I thought we blocked them better, and we made those adjustments from when we played them the first time," Head Coach Jane Passa said. "We made our own errors this time around."
The Wildcats haven't lost on their home court all season, as they're 8-0 at home so far as they still have three regular season home games left.
"Ou goal was to try and run our middles the whole time and they (Jamestown) got caught being single blocker," Passa said.
The defensive end was dominant for the Wildcats as Katie Krieger had 19 blocks and Jalen Ennen had 16 blocks. Ally Gruber led the Wildcats with 11 kills and six block attacks. Bailee Brommenschenkel had 10 kills and four block attacks. Kortney Carney had 29 assists.
The Wildcats are currently 15-1 overall on the season and conclude the season with Lake Region State College March 22-23 and conclude the regular season with Dawson Community College on Wednesday, March 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.