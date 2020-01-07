After going almost a month without playing a game, North Dakota State College of Science blew out a pair of foes in the Dakota County Technical College Classic over the weekend.
Science took down Rochester Community and Technical College by a score of 89-61 on Friday, Jan. 3 and nearly matched their score the following day with an 88-61 rout of Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
Science’s defense looks like it hasn’t missed a beat over break, but their offense wasn’t as efficient as before the Christmas vacation.
“We defended. We didn’t shoot it, but we defended like crazy,” NDSCS coach Stu Engen said. “I think we’ve held our last six opponents to 36 percent field goal or below.”
Along with getting back into routine, Science was also missing their two leading scorers from last season. Noble Cooper was kept out of both games with an ankle injury and Duoth Gach injured his tailbone after playing midway through the first half of the Friday bout.
“We’re playing a little different, but we need those guys back. We need their shooting back and in the interim we’ll try to compete the best we can by playing tenacious defense,” Engen said.
While Cooper and Gach were kept out of the lineup, Rayquan Moore made his return from an injury. The freshman guard terrorized opposing backcourts, snatching a team-high five steals in the first game of the weekend.
“That’s helped a lot. He D’s up along with Momo (Kone) and Khari (Broadway). He’s definitely not lacking energy and that helped,” Engen said.
Broadway, along with locking up on defense, led Science in scoring in each of the games. He went for 16 against Rochester and 19 against Anoka-Ramsey.
Malik Spearmen was a newcomer to the regular lineup and the freshman chipped in with a pair of solid showings. He hit double figures with a dozen points against Rochester.
“Spearman got out of the box a little bit for us. He’s kind of a four man along with Diang Gatluak and Damien Gordon, but we kind of gave him some minutes,” Engen said. “He had a few good practices and made the most of it and played really well. Now he’s kind of creating some competition amongst those three guys for the four spot right now.”
The tournament games were the final non-conference competition of the regular season for NDSCS (12-2). Science hosts Williston State College for their conference opener at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. Cooper and Gach are both questionable for the Mon-Dak battle.
“NDSCS and Williston probably account for 27 of the last 30 regional championships. We definitely play our rival on Thursday night,” Engen said. “Sometimes people worry that we don’t have enough competition and Williston State has three guys that can go like crazy. It should be a really good game.”
NDSCS Stat Leaders, Game 1
Points
Khari Broadway- 16
Diang Gatluak- 14
Damien Gordon- 12
Malik Spearman- 12
Rebounds
Gatluak- 8
Gordon- 6
Uhana Ochan- 6
Assists
Gatluak- 4
Marquis Holloman- 4
Momo Kone- 4
Steals
Rayquan Moore- 5
Broadway- 3
Spearman- 2
Blocks
Gatluak- 2
NDSCS Stat Leaders Game 2
Points
Khari Broadway- 19
Uhana Ochan- 17
Rayquan Moore- 15
Rebounds
Uhana Ochan- 9
Damien Gordon- 8
Jeremiah Smith- 7
Assists
Gordon- 5
Holloman- 4
Diang Gatluak- 4
Steals
Gatluak- 2
Holloman- 2
Blocks
Gordon- 1
