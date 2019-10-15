Despite poor weather conditions leading up to the North Dakota State College of Science football game, the Wildcats were still chomping at the bit to get back on the gridiron. There was snow on the field, puddles all throughout the sideline and mud everywhere, but that didn’t slow down NDSCS as they cruised to a 31-6 victory over Minnesota West Community & Technical College on Saturday, Oct. 12.
“The conditions were a little crazy. This area of the country, that’s kind of what you can bank on at some point I guess,” NDSCS coach Eric Issendorf said. “We had some kids that had never seen or played in a snow game so it was kind of exciting for them and I thought our kids handled the adversity really well. They played really hard for four quarters so it was really good.”
The way Desean Phillips was running the ball had attendees at the game doing double-takes to see if the field was as slippery as it looked. The St. Michael-Albertville, Minnesota, grad isn’t new to winter conditions and he showed it by running for a season-best 209 yards and a trio of touchdowns. He also had another score called back right before halftime. Science only threw the ball four times due to the wet state of the field.
“Whether it’s good weather or bad weather we can always run the football. We kind of impose our will that way. Our offense is really built toward those kinds of games,” Issendorf said. “We were outside (practicing) everyday except for Friday. Thursday it was raining pretty good and we went outside and put our work in. I think that was good for our whole team to understand how to be mentally tough and how to deal with what we were facing. The preparation of it all alleviated some anxiousness that they had thought of prior to the game.”
Whereas NDSCS will pound the rock all game, Minnesota West is a team that likes to air it out. The Bluejays stuck with their passing attack and the Wildcats capitalized with a pair of picks. Nate Seward grabbed his fifth of the season and Reggie Morrow took his interception 39 yards to the house. Morrow earned MCAC Defensive Player of the Week for his breakout performance at safety.
“(Morrow’s pick six) was just a good boost for our team. Once it happened, you kind of saw how excited all the kids got and it brought a lot of energy,” Issendorf said. “Reggie was more of an outside backer in high school and then he took a year off of playing. He’s learning a completely new position that he’s never played before. It was really good to see him have that success.”
The massive win secured the Wildcats as the top team in the West Division of the MCAC, which gives them home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Wildcats (6-1) will move on to face the East Division champs, Mesabi Range Community & Technical College (7-0), at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
“If you looked at them and watched them on film, you’d pretty much see a version of us. They do a couple different things play-wise, but it’s power football,” Issendorf said. “The same thing defensively with the 3-4 system. They’re really good up front with a lot of speed and athleticism on the back end. It’s going to be a tough test for us. Our kids are really excited to line up and see how we stack up against the Eastern Division champions.”
Following the regular season finale, NDSCS will welcome Dakota College at Bottineau back to town at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The Wildcats bested the Lumberjacks 20-6 in September.
“Our field got tore up pretty good, but the kids are still excited about the fact that we’re on our home field. They don’t want it any other way,” Issendorf said. “I was really surprised in our team meeting when we talked about maybe changing venues and the fact that they didn’t want to leave. It’s nice being at home for sure.”
NDSCS Stat Leaders
Passing
Trashawn McMillan- 2-2 5 yds
T.J. Owens- 1-2 5 yds, INT
Rushing
Desean Phillips- 25 carries, 209 yds, 3 TDs
Kordell Ellis- 11 carries, 38 yds
McMillan- 5 carries, 12 yds
Receiving
Lorenzo Hargrove- 1 catch, 8 yds
Austin Lawson- 1 catch, 5 yds
Defense
Reggie Morrow- INT, TD
Nate Seward- INT
Special Teams
Spencer Skeesick- 1-2 FG, 4-4 XPs
