Wildcats’ Tensaie headed to Happy Valley

North Dakota State College of Science superstar Ivane Tensaie proudly displays her Wahpeton Daily News Winter Athlete of the Year award. Daily News Sports Editor Robert Wanek Jr. presented Tensaie with the award Friday, April 29, at the Catbacker Luncheon as part of the school’s weekend alumni events. Assistant Coach Park Masterson (left) and Head Coach Adam Jacobson joined Tensaie in receiving the award. Tensaie became the highest-profile signing from NDSCS in program history, joining the Big Ten as a Penn State Nittany Lion.
Following official campus visits to Pennsylvania State, Wichita State And Rutgers, North Dakota State College of Science all-American Ivane Tensaie has made her decision. The national leader in three-pointers and free-throw percentage is headed to Happy Valley to continue her basketball career as a Penn State Nittany Lion in the Big Ten Conference.
Tensaie going NCAA Division I was never in doubt for those who witnessed her prolific scoring outbursts this season at NDSCS. Her 21-point average was third in the NJCAA DI and her ability to impact the game when her shot wasn’t falling helped earn her Daily News Athlete of the Year honors. She is the first Wildcat to win the award.
Tensaie was impressed by the Nittany Valley mountain line, the world class facilities and off-campus living options at Penn State. She officially signed with the program Friday, April 29.
“That’s the sign of a program that’s going in the right direction. Our kids can move on from here, continue playing basketball, be a part of that academically and feel good about it,” NDSCS Head Coach Adam Jacobson said. “Everybody wants to be Ivane. That will be the challenge, telling the incoming kids to maybe ‘slow down’ a little bit, because it’s simply not that easy.”
Tensaie isn’t the only NDSCS talent who signed elsewhere. Brooke Peters and Arthel Massaquoi are going to play at NAIA Stephens College. Laurie Cren moves on to NAIA Mayville State and Ambah Kowcun will star at NCAA DI Wichita State.
Tensaie, a Roseville, Minnesota, product, stuffed the stat sheet in her one and only season at NDSCS. She led the nation in three-pointers made (131) and threes per game (4.2). Her complimentary numbers were outstanding, with averages of 4.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds across 34 minutes per game.
Tensaie was named to the NJCAA DI All-American Team and awarded Mon-Dak Conference Most Valuable Player honors. NDSCS had a 30-3 record.
