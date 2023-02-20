Wildcats travel west to beat Williston State, maintain Mon-Dak conference dominance

WILLISTON, N.D. — North Dakota State College of Science brought a defensive clinic to the campus of Williston State on Sunday, Feb. 19, snatching a sweep of the Mon-Dak Conference basketball doubleheader. The Lady Wildcats (24-4) cruised to a 62-44 victory, while the men (25-3) followed suit in a 69-54 win.
Arianna Berryhill paced the Lady Wildcats with a game-high 18 points, burying four 3-pointers to go along with three rebounds and three steals. Grace Massaquoi scored 11, followed by nine points each for Charita “Tiny” Lewis and Maile Hunt. Hunt added 12 rebounds to her line, while Lewis excelled in her point guard spot with six assists, four rebounds and three steals. Ivy Fox contributed six points and seven boards. Nadia Post racked up four steals.
The Wildcat men were led by Agwa Nywesh, who tallied 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Detavius Frierson added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Micah Swallow and Devin Newsome scored nine points each. Peyton Newbern facilitated the offense with eight points and six assists.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.