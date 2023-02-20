Wildcats travel west to beat Williston State, maintain Mon-Dak conference dominance

Lady Wildcats Assistant Coach Tom Litman points something out to Head Coach Park Masterson. Whatever the duo schemes up seems to work, as NDSCS is the No. 1 seed in Region XIII women's basketball.

WILLISTON, N.D. — North Dakota State College of Science brought a defensive clinic to the campus of Williston State on Sunday, Feb. 19, snatching a sweep of the Mon-Dak Conference basketball doubleheader. The Lady Wildcats (24-4) cruised to a 62-44 victory, while the men (25-3) followed suit in a 69-54 win.

Arianna Berryhill paced the Lady Wildcats with a game-high 18 points, burying four 3-pointers to go along with three rebounds and three steals. Grace Massaquoi scored 11, followed by nine points each for Charita “Tiny” Lewis and Maile Hunt. Hunt added 12 rebounds to her line, while Lewis excelled in her point guard spot with six assists, four rebounds and three steals. Ivy Fox contributed six points and seven boards. Nadia Post racked up four steals.

The NDSCS Wildcats are coming together as a cohesive powerhouse entering the Region XIII men's basketball playoffs. Pictured from left: Noah Christensen, Micah Swallow, Agwa Nywesh and Peyton Newbern. 


