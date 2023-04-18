Wildcats use potent pitching, deep lineup to maintain No. 1 ranking

The Wildcats couldn't help but have some fun after bashing 15 homers in their latest road trip to Miles City, Mont., which has become the unofficial home of Mon-Dak Conference softball due to unplayable field conditions throughout North Dakota this spring.
MILES CITY, Mont. — North Dakota State College of Science (17-10) hung on to its No. 1 ranking for the third consecutive week in the latest NJCAA DIII softball poll released Monday, April 17, after going 5-1 against Miles Community College, Dakota College at Bottineau and Williston State. The only blemish was a 12-9 defeat to Miles on Friday, April 14, to begin the three-day road schedule.
The Wildcats received all eight first place votes, coming in ahead of Caldwell Tech (20-14), Brookdale (17-5), Corning (18-7) and RCSJ Gloucester (24-10). NDSCS sophomore Katelyn Strauss ranks second in the country with 147 strikeouts. Caldwell Tech's Isabelle Curry paces the nation with 154.
Strauss (10-4) pitched a complete-game no-hitter vs. Williston State, striking out 13 batters and lowering her ERA to a sparkly 2.42. Ashley Bisping (7-5) also pitched well, going 3-0 on the road trip and lowering her ERA to a career-best 2.96.
Depth has been key for the 'Cats offense. Avery Martin sits atop the Mon-Dak Conference with a .532 batting average, but she's not the only heavy hitter on an NDSCS team batting .348 collectively. Ten different Wildcats have hit home runs this season, led by eight for Takiah Landes, seven by Martin and five from Karissa Comer. Lily Reed and Riley Tappy joined the party in Miles City with their first collegiate dingers.
Strauss had a rare bad outing in the opening loss to Miles, lasting 1.1 innings and surrendering six runs on as many walks. The NJCAA All-American figured things out in the second game, settling in behind her offense for an 11-0 win. The sophomore from Spokane, Washington, bounced back in signature fashion, tossing a complete-game three-hitter with eight strikeouts.
