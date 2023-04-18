Wildcats use potent pitching, deep lineup to maintain No. 1 ranking

The Wildcats couldn't help but have some fun after bashing 15 homers in their latest road trip to Miles City, Mont., which has become the unofficial home of Mon-Dak Conference softball due to unplayable field conditions throughout North Dakota this spring. 

 Courtesy NDSCS Softball

MILES CITY, Mont. — North Dakota State College of Science (17-10) hung on to its No. 1 ranking for the third consecutive week in the latest NJCAA DIII softball poll released Monday, April 17, after going 5-1 against Miles Community College, Dakota College at Bottineau and Williston State. The only blemish was a 12-9 defeat to Miles on Friday, April 14, to begin the three-day road schedule.

The Wildcats received all eight first place votes, coming in ahead of Caldwell Tech (20-14), Brookdale (17-5), Corning (18-7) and RCSJ Gloucester (24-10). NDSCS sophomore Katelyn Strauss ranks second in the country with 147 strikeouts. Caldwell Tech's Isabelle Curry paces the nation with 154.

Wildcats use potent pitching, deep lineup to maintain No. 1 ranking

Lily Reed smiles from ear to ear after hitting her first collegiate home run. Reed has posted a .500 average across 14 at bats this season. 


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 