Wildcats volleyball advance to Region XIII championship

The North Dakota State College of Science volleyball team opened the playoffs like they started the season, by defeating Dakota College of Bottineau in three sets (25-20, 25-16, 25-21) Monday, March 29 to advance to their fourth straight conference championship game.
"We made some adjustments but we still didn't block good enough towards the end there," Head Coach Jane Passa said. "We're just lucky to come out with a win in my opinion." Passa loved how athletic the Ladyjacks were and she mentioned how fun it was playing a team as athletic as they were.
While the Ladyjacks may have been more athletic, the Wildcats executed much better. Bailee Brommenschenkel had a great night offensively, totaling 13 kills, which was almost double Ally Gruber's seven kills. Katie Krieger's defense was once again game-changing for the Wildcats as she had 13 digs. Kortney Carney had a double-double with 36 assists and 11 digs.
The Wildcats will face Bismarck State College in the Region XIII Championship. The Mystics defeated the Wildcats in 2017 and 2019, while the Wildcats got the best of them in 2018. Passa and the Wildcats have waited over a year to get their revenge on the Mystics, and they will do so 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31 at Ed Werre Arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.