Wildcats volleyball announces new recruits for 2021

NDSCS head volleyball coach Jane Passa has announced the addition of six players to the 2021 recruiting class, which include Kendra Bagley, Storm Johnsen, Madison McKinnon, McKenna Rolland, Ellie Seidler and Morgan Vosberg all joining the Wildcats next fall.
Passa, who will be entering her 22nd season with an alternate spring season, is excited about what this group will add to the program.
“The class will bring a lot of postseason experience,” Passa said. “They have all been leaders and are a very versatile group with the ability to play different positions.”
Bagley played for the New London-Spicer (MN) and had 374 digs, 230 kills and 35 aces in 2019.
“Kendra (Bagley) is a powerhouse in the front row with great jumping ability and works super hard. Her cousin Kinlee Swanson is a former Cat,” Passa said.
Johnsen was a team captain at Miller High School (S.D.) and totaled 242 kills and 46 blocks in 2020.
“Storm (Johnsen) comes from a top winning program in South Dakota. She is a great jumper able to play all positions on the court,” Passa said.
McKinnon was a three year starter at West Fargo and totaled 476 kills and 195 blocks in 2020.
“Madison (McKinnon) has grit and determination and has had varsity and winning experience since her sophomore year as a West Fargo Packer,” Passa said.
Rolland is quite the athlete herself, as she was a three-time all-district volleyball and basketball player at Glenburn (N.D.).
“McKenna (Rolland) is one of the best class B players in North Dakota and a leader on and off the court. Her sister Payton Schuman played for the Wildcats,” Passa said.
Seidler totaled 477 assists in 2020 and was an honorable mention for all-conference at Dilworth Glyndon Felton (MN).
“Ellie (Seidler) does a great job of running the offense and is able to contribute as a right side hitter also. She leads by example,” Passa said.
Vosberg was a three-time all-conference at Sartell and has 2,699 career assists.
“Morgan (Vosberg) sets with great experience leading her team to a tremendous season the past few years. She is steady in her role as a setter,” Passa said.
NDSCS will kick off the 2021 season on Jan. 30, at home, against Dakota County Tech.
