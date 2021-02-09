Wildcats volleyball booms to No. 10 of NJCAA Div. II poll

The North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) Wildcats volleyball team soared to the top 10 in this week's NJCAA Division II poll after starting their season 3-0.
They swept all three of their matches, defeated Dakota College of Bottineau in their first two matches Feb. 2-3, followed by an upset win over previously No. 6 ranked Bismarck State College.
The Wildcats jumped from being previously unranked last week, all the way to the top 10. Bismarck State College fell down to No. 11 after their loss to the Wildcats. According to NDSCS Athletics, they are the only two teams in the last two years to receive votes from the Mon-Dak Conference.
