Wildcats volleyball concludes historic regular season

The North Dakota State College of Science volleyball team completed one of the most dominant regular seasons Wednesday, March 24 when they swept Dawson 3-0 in sets (25-00, 25-23, 26-24).
They finish the regular season with an 18-1 record and finished undefeated in Mon-Dak Conference play with a 17-0 record. In conference play, they have only lost one set all season and outscored Mon-Dak opponents 51-1 in sets.
Dawson gave the Wildcats problems throughout the night, putting the Wildcats in a deficit in all three sets.
“They did a great job playing defense against us,” Head Coach Jane Passa said. “It was great to see our kids come back and play hard and not give up.”
The Wildcats played their third match in three days, which can be a grind right before the regional playoffs begin. This was a good mental test for the Wildcats, as they have been so dominant all season long, that they rarely find themselves down in sets. They responded to being down 23-19 in the second set and 24-20 in the third set, as they were down by as many as nine points in the third set.
This was a much different regular season than the Wildcats ever anticipated. Their fall 2020 season got pushed to Spring 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and they went over a full calendar year without regular season games. Passa described this team as “one of the best conference teams she’s ever had.” The Wildcats are looking for their first Region XIII since 2018. They’ve split with Bismarck State College in the last two Region XIII championship games.
They will have to defeat an opponent to be determined Monday, March 29 at Ed Werre Arena to move on to the Region XIII Championship match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.