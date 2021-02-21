The North Dakota State College of Science defeated Williston State College 3-0 in sets (25-9, 25-17, 25-17) to go to 6-0 on the season Saturday, Feb. 20.
The Wildcats' have won the first 18 sets to start their season. Katie Krieger had a game team 10 digs in the game. Kortney Carney had a game high 23 assists and Bailee Bromenshenkel had a game high seven kills for the Wildcats.
"They bought into everything this year. Instead of getting frustrated, they stuck it out since August, when a lot of kids maybe could have backed down," Head Coach Jane Passa said.
Passa emphasized how important it was for the team to buy into the circumstances of this season to her team. She said that her most surprising player to start the season was Kaitlyn Emmald because of her consistency and how great of a teammate she is, which can go a long way.
The Wildcats are away for the rest of the month as they will play Lake Region State Wednesday, Feb. 24 for the first of a three game road slate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.