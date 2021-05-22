Wildcats win 2021 NJCAA Region XIII championship

The North Dakota State College of Science softball team will be headed to their second NJCAA tournament since 2018 after winning the Region XIII Championship Friday, May 21 in Cambridge, Minnesota. The Wildcats won as the number two seed and defeated St. Cloud & Community College 6-3 in the championship game.
The Wildcats had a great offensive surge all season long. Their weekend consisted of 31 runs scored in three games. Their long ball has been on a tear as well. They surpassed 70 home runs on the season after 16-3, 9-2 and 6-3 victories this weekend.
"It's become so natural that they hit home runs throughout the season," Head Coach Mike Oehlke said. "I wasn't worried about their softball ability, it was rather if they could get along or not, and I think the girls took that to heart and it's paying off."
Oehlke said that the team wasn't sure about their potential because of the tough schedule they played at the beginning of the season. The Wildcats had a 4-12 start to the season. Once conference play began, they took off, and have currently won 13 games in a row, including five straight playoff games.
The Wildcats will have their selection show on Monday, May 24 to see what seed they will end up with in the NJCAA Division III tournament.
