North Dakota State College of Science played its home opener and home finale Wednesday, May 4, at John Randall Field. Finally, after 30 straight road games dating back to last season, the Wahpeton weather cooperated for the Wildcats only home game of the year.
The ‘Cats ended the regular season with an unblemished 1-0 home record, defeating Minnesota State Fergus Falls, 3-2. Hunter Wamre tossed his second straight complete-game and Arik Heacox launched a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning.
Wamre walked out to “I Look Good” by O.T. Genasis. He certainly appeared sharp at the plate, driving in Isaac Loosmore with a single that tied the game at 1-1 in the third.
Moments earlier, Loosmore had moved into scoring position with a beautiful steal of second base. The throw from home beat him by several feet, but Loosmore showed off his baserunning chops by pulling back his left arm to avoid the tag and clutching the bag with his right. Umpire Kelly McNary was right on top of the play and correctly ruled him safe.
“He didn’t touch me, so Kelly made a really good call,” Loosmore said. “I had a bad read at first on the dirt ball that he threw. The ball beat me by a mile, that’s for sure. When I was sliding in, I knew that he’d be on the inside, so I went to the outside and swim moved it.”
Loosmore and Grant Mundahl accounted for both NDSCS steals in the game. Mundahl batted 1-for-3 on a night where the Wildcats had only three hits against Spartans starter Jack Ramthun.
“We didn’t have a whole lot of good at bats, but we had enough. We had a few guys step up at the right moments and three runs is all we needed tonight,” NDSCS Head Coach Chris Kappes said. “We want to be in these 3-2 games, we don’t want to be in those 17-15 games.”
Loren Jacobson tied the game again at 2-2 with a single in the fifth that gave Loosmore his second run scored.
Heacox ran into a fastball in the sixth, breaking a 2-2 tie with a line drive over the left field fence. He cracked a grin, but didn’t show too much excitement. The opposing coach, on the other hand, blew a lid, protesting that Heacox missed first base on his home run trot. The umpires disagreed, and NDSCS pulled ahead for good.
“That’s pretty much Arik’s demeanor. He’s not gonna get too overly excited,” Kappes said. “He knows that was obviously a big swing for us and a big swing for him. His first collegiate home run ends up being a game winner.”
Wamre punched out the leadoff man in the seventh, before walking the next batter. With a 3-0 count and a runner on first, Wamre delivered a knee-high fastball and recovered to strikeout the side in his final game at the John Randall.
“Hunter really attacked the zone again tonight. He’s just got that bulldog mentality, stepping on that bump with a lot of confidence,” Kappes said. “He’s logged enough innings now where he’s stretched out. He was right around 100 pitches and he wasn’t gonna go much longer if someone else got on (base).”
Wamre had some parting gestures for the M-State dugout, which had been heckling him to begin the inning. He silenced the Spartans across seven innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits. The Wahpeton native fanned seven batters and issued just two walks.
“He was hummin’,” Kappes said. “He was loose and throwing it well, had some adrenaline going and was popping the mitt pretty good at the end there.”
Loosmore and Wamre were teammates on the Wahpeton Post 20 Class A State Championship team in 2021. This game ranked right up there with the title tilt from last summer.
“I would say this one was probably the most important. Hunter and I gave it our all. We pushed through those seven innings,” Loosmore said. “I’ll give it to all the sophomores. We’re the heart and shoulders of this foundation starting up. We went through a lot of pain last year only winning five games, but we’ve found our composure and we’re starting to win more games.”
The Wildcats sophomore class consists of Colton Frankl, Gideon Joos, Ben Deiber, Alex Wolfe, Asaiah Smith, Brayden Wahl, Ben Welle, Bryce Schmit, Grant Sander, Wamre and Loosmore. After going 5-28 last season and starting 1-17 this year, NDSCS (6-21) has won five of its last nine on the backs of its veteran leaders.
Postseason scheduling hasn’t been announced. Stay tuned to Daily News’ Facebook, Twitter and print platforms for news on region playoff games.
