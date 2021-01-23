Wildcats win convicingly in season-opener

On Friday, Jan. 22, North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) defeated Lake Region State College 101-72 to open up a full 21-game Mon-Dak Conference schedule, where they will play each team three times.
The season-opening win at Ed Werre Arena makes the Wildcats 118-17 at home under ninth year Head Coach Stu Engen. He was very impressed with how deep he can go through his bench, he said.
"I thought what was really key (tonight) was our depth, because these guys (referencing Lake Superior) did such a great job of getting to the foul line," Engen said. "We were able to sustain some of those foul issues just by using more and more personnel," Engen said.
The Wildcats rotated 12 players throughout the game, and not a single player played more than 26 minutes.
Lake Region shot 26 free throws and forced four Wildcat players to have three fouls. With a usage of more personnel for the Wildcats, they had five players get double figures in points. JaQuan Sanders-Smith came off the bench for NDSCS and had 11 points and 12 assists. He moved the ball well with the second unit. Malik Cooper had 18 points and shot 6-9 from three-point range. Even though it was a 29-point victory, there was some miscues that happened for the Wildcats that Engen noticed throughout the game.
"I thought our errors that happened was when we started getting unassisted baskets. We had those runs where it would be pass, pass, pass to find guys, and we just need to learn to stay with that a little bit more," Engen said.
"I really like how Hollenbeck rebounded the ball for us, I thought JaQuan (Sanders-Smith) was great distributing the ball, Parker is another fantastic point guard, and you'll see him having much better nights going forward," he said.
NDSCS played their first of three games in a four-day span. They will be on the road for back-to-back games, starting on Sunday, Jan. 24 against Dakota College of Bottineau and Monday, Jan. 25 against Williston State College.
