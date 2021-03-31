Wildcats win Region XIII finals

North Dakota State College of Science’s Wildcats are going to the volleyball district championship. The team defeated Bismarck State College in three sets (25-14, 25-23 and 25-20) Wednesday, March 31 to win the Region XIII finals.
Wildcats Head Coach Jane Passa said each player was a contributor for Wednesday’s win, continuing a hallmark of the team’s season.
“This is our goal all year, to get to the next level, so it’s kind of anti-climactic, because it’s one more step to Friday, which is where we want to be with that district championship right here at home,” Passa said.
When it came to the Wildcats’ offense, it was more of the same. Bailee Brommenschenkel and Ally Gruber once again led, each getting 12 kills.
Katie Krieger led when it came to defense, getting 19 digs, followed by Jalen Ennen with 16 digs and Kortney Carney with 13 digs. Carney also had the most assists, 35 total.
Service aces, one each, came from Megan Klaphake, Miah Gessel, Carney and Ennen.
Brommenschenkel also led for block assists, six total, followed by Kaitlyn Emmil and Ashton Sagaser, with three each.
With their latest win, the Wildcats move onto a best of three series.
NDSCS will host a familiar team of rivals, the Lady Knights of North Platte Community College, North Platte, Nebraska, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, April 2. The second match is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3.
“We did watch some film of North Platte,” Passa said. “They’re a good team. It’s a very good region. We played them two years ago to go to nationals and we beat them there, so it’s kind of exciting to have the opportunity to play them again. It’s super exciting.”
Earlier in the week, the Wildcats repeated themselves. They opened the playoffs like they started the season.
“(The Wildcats) defeated Dakota College of Bottineau in three sets (25-20, 25-16, 25-21) Monday, March 29,” Daily News previously reported.
Wednesday’s audience was also excited when the Wildcats and Passa won their awards as Region XIII champions.
“We had a great crowd,” Passa said. “It’s nice to see all these people here. Bismarck actually brought a really nice crowd. They have limited seating at their arena, so this is one of their few opportunities to see their kids play.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.