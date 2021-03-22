Wildcats win regular season Mon-Dak Conference Championship

The North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats swept Lake Region State College 3-0 in sets (25-13, 25-18, 25-13) Monday, March 22 to clinch the 2020-21 Regular Season Conference Championship.
Every player stepped into the game for the Wildcats. Ten different players had kills as they were led on the defensive end by Katie Krieger's 12 digs.
"It's hard when you sub a lot of people because they don't get the momentum," Head Coach Jane Passa said. "Hopefully next game, we can take care of business."
The Wildcats are currently 16-1 and earned their 14th sweep of the season. They'll face Lake Region again at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23 and conclude the regular season at home at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24 against Dawson Community College.
