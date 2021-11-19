Willman, Skyhawks soar past NDSCS at nationals

The NDSCS Wildcats' balanced depth wasn't enough to overcome a 39-2 Skyhawks team at the NJCAA DII National Tournament. 

 Daily News file photo

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The No. 12 seed North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats started slow and couldn’t recover in an opening-round loss to the No. 5 seed Sauk Valley Skyhawks Thursday, Nov. 18 at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament. Set scores were 25-13, 25-15 and 25-19.

Thursday’s match marked the seventh trip to nationals for NDSCS Head Coach Jane Passa during her 23-year career as frontwoman of the consummate JUCO winners. The Skyhawks roster the nation’s best player, Michal Willman, who tops the country in kills (762) and service aces (156). Willman is also sixth nationally in hitting percentage and plays great defense with 589 digs on the season. Her jump serves, where she lofts the ball about 12 feet into the air before getting a running start, were hard for the Wildcats to tame in the early going.

Willman led the match with 10 kills, while NDSCS was led by Stella Raser (8), Jalen Ennen (7), Calyn Crockett (6), Bailee Brommenschenkel (5) and Maddie McKinnon (5). Morgan Vosberg tallied 28 assists for the Wildcats.

NDSCS recorded only four block attempts and was unable to block the Skyhawks attack. Tiana Tichler was a respectable second threat for Sauk Valley with six kills. The Wildcats largest lead came in the third set at 4-1, where they remained competitive until a late Skyhawks run secured the sweep.

NDSCS played again at noon Friday, Nov. 19 in the consolation bracket vs. Cape Fear Community College. Full coverage of that game will run in Tuesday’s edition of Daily News.

