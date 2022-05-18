Wins washing away for Breck

Gavin Snyder played a well-rounded game vs. Hawley.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The frustrations keep coming for Breckenridge, but there’s some things you just can’t control — like a wet baseball. Jaxson Riggs made two spectacular throws from right field, but the first squirted away from the catcher and the second sailed just high from his damp fingertips. Dark clouds rolled over in a pair of home losses Tuesday, May 17, to the previously winless Hawley Nuggets. That’s the way the season has gone during a 1-9 start for the Cowboys.

Hits by Collin Roberts and Cameron Nieto staked Breckenridge to a 3-0 lead after one inning, but Hawley benefited from 12 walks and mental mistakes on defense to win the game, 16-5.

The Cowboys shot themselves in the foot and couldn’t stop the bleeding. Hawley stole second base in a double play situation, forcing an errant throw on a ground ball to shortstop which scored two and tied the score. Later in the contest, trailing 8-4, Breckenridge brought the infield up and caught a baserunner stranded between third and home. The Cowboys took the out at first, allowing the runner to walk home and push the score further out of reach.

The hosts took an early 2-0 lead in the nightcap, starting the contest with back-to-back walks by Nieto and Gavin Snyder, both of whom scored on a two-out single by Dallen Ernst.

Breckenridge wouldn’t score again, losing 3-2 despite a quality pitching performance from Snyder. The senior went four innings, walking four, striking out two and coughing up one hit. After giving up four earned runs in one inning of relief vs. Perham and Pelican Rapids, Snyder found his rhythm in a starting role Tuesday. His shortstop background translated to a couple nice plays, including a diving grab on a pop-up back to the mound.

BRECKENRIDGE BATTING LEADERS

Gavin Snyder

2/5, BB, 2 R, SB

Trey Vogelbacher

2/5, R, SB

Cam Nieto

2/6, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 3 SB

Jaxson Riggs

1/3, BB, HBP

Paul Armitage

1/4, BB, R, RBI

Collin Roberts

1/6, 2B, 2 RBI

BRECKENRIDGE PITCHING LEADERS

Gavin Snyder

4 IP, 3 ER, H, 4 BB, 2 Ks



Tags

Load comments