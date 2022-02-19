The Winter Sports Athlete of the Year race began with 44 total candidates named to the male and female watchlists. It was no easy task choosing five finalists for each award, but here we are, introducing the “Final 5” candidates presented by Wahpeton Daily News.
Jackson Burchill (Sr.) - B-W Wrestling
Burchill (35-8) is a calculated powerhouse, shifting between the 220-pound and 285-pound ranks as the prized bull of the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm wrestling cooperative. The senior goes about his business and soaks in knowledge of the sport like a sponge. Burchill bulldozed his way past Daniel Suda (Grand Forks Central) to reach the Eastern Dakota Conference Championship, where he battled Dylan Carlquist (Fargo Davies) in a 2-1 loss. Burchill was ranked No. 2 at 285 pounds in the final North Dakota Class A Coaches Poll.
“Jackson is more of a quiet leader. He leads by more of an example,” B-W Head Coach Ryan Brandt said. “Jackson is very strategic in what we do with him. He’s a coachable wrestler that can understand specific moves and positions to get in that make him more successful.”
Aidan Ruddy (Sr.) - B-W Wrestling
Ruddy (34-7) nearly came back to claim the Eastern Dakota Conference crown at 152 pounds, scoring three points in the final 45 seconds of his championship match. Ruddy is already a decorated wrestler, with 75 pins to his name and a 2020 Minnesota State Tournament appearance. Ruddy was ranked No. 3 at 152 pounds in the final North Dakota Class A Coaches Poll. One of the nicest athletes you’ll encounter, Ruddy taps into a different side of himself on the mat, showing elite toughness to come out on top in several close matches.
“Aidan is more of a vocal wrestler. He’ll get after kids in practice that he feels aren’t working hard enough, or he’ll look at us as coaches and be like, 'Hey, do you wanna do a workout since some of our teammates aren’t working hard enough?' He’s been a really good leader on that front. We kind of let him go at his own pace because he does so many things well," Brandt said.
Ethan Manock (Jr.) - Wahpeton Basketball
The junior has reeled off double-digit scoring efforts in 10 of his last 12 games, a stretch which includes six double-doubles. He’s improved his season averages to 11.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. Manock is clearly diversifying his game, evidenced by a 23-point, four-assist, four-steal performance at Grand Forks Red River on Feb. 8. Manock’s 40” vertical has NCAA Division I track and field programs calling left and right.
"We want him to touch the ball every possession. We feel like he was our missing piece for 10 games to start the season. He's been really good and we need that post play," Huskies Head Coach Jeff Ralph said.
Micah Swallow (Fr.) - NDSCS Basketball
Profiling as a player who contributes moderately across the board, Swallow has shattered expectations as the season progresses. The Rapid City, South Dakota, guard/forward has six 20-point outings under his belt, averaging 13.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals. His percentages from the floor are a coach’s dream, coming in at 57% overall, 44% from three and 75% from the charity stripe.
"Micah is kind of that energy guy that does a bit of everything," NDSCS Head Coach Stu Engen said. "He leads us in three-point percentage, he rebounds the crap outta the ball, he's a great defender —kind of that one guy that defies odds. He's a very good practice player and a super teammate, the guy you want on your team because he can cover up a lot of other players' mistakes."
Jack Johnson (Sr.) - Breckenridge Basketball
Johnson entered his senior season with basically zero varsity experience. At 5’8” tall, it was safe to wonder if he could adapt to the physicality and size of the game. He put those questions to rest by playing heavy minutes at point guard, showcasing the ability to rebound and finish layups. The point guard averages 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals. He stepped up when it mattered most, scoring 23 points in a 50-49 win vs. Minnewaska Area and recording 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds against section contender Hillcrest Lutheran Academy.
McKena Koolmo (Jr.) - Wahpeton Basketball
A coin flip could’ve decided this spot between Koolmo and teammate Scout Woods. Koolmo’s strong peripheral numbers across the board gave her the slight edge. The guard/forward is a pillar of consistency for the Lady Huskies, scoring double figures in 17 of 19 games. Koolmo averages 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Koolmo’s signature step-through move has led to an abundance of opportunities at the free-throw line this season.
"McKena is an all-around player. She doesn't have the 6-foot size of a post player, but she can play every spot on the floor,” Lady Huskies Head Coach Brian Watson said. “She can rebound, she can relieve Lidia (Motl) at point guard, she can shoot the three — to have a player who can do all those things is a luxury."
Quinn Bassingthwaite (Sr.) - B-W Gymnastics
There was another toss up for this spot between Jaida Fobb and Bassingthwaite, but Bassingthwaite gets the nod this year due to her senior leadership and consistency. The Storm gymnast has been busy racking up seven top-10 performances. Bassingthwaite has been key in mentoring her talented young teammates, Hailee Hanson (So.) and Justice Christian (8th). Her floor routines play out like a movie, carefully crafted to draw the judges in and put her team near the top of the Eastern Dakota Conference.
Reagan Wohlers (Jr.) - B-W Hockey
Greatest Breckenridge-Wahpeton hockey player ever? I’ll let you decide. Wohlers racked up the most points of any player in program history with 67 this season. Her 43 goals helped the Blades mount a 14-7 record in their inaugural Minnesota State High School League campaign. The junior created opportunities for her teammates as well with a team-high 24 assists.
"She has a drive like no other, she's super motivated, always putting her full effort on the ice every shift," Blades Head Coach Mykenzie Broadland said. "She's fast to the puck, she wins battles and she's very motivated by success and doing well. It shows in the stats, but also in the plays that aren't on the score sheet."
Carcie Materi (Sr.) - Breckenridge Basketball
Materi can catch fire quickly. The senior's ability to knock down threes and defend the perimeter is breathing life into a Breckenridge girls basketball program that looks to contend down the stretch. After setting single-game scoring (31 pts.) and three-point records (9) as a junior, Materi is averaging 10.4 points and leading the Cowgirls with 2.3 assists per game.
"She's the most scouted player. Carcie has 10 eyeballs on her every game and she's still able to come off screens and get open," Cowgirls Head Coach Austin Imdieke said. "She's overly prepared for everything. I don't think I've ever been acquainted with a player who watches more film."
Ivane Tensaie (Fr.) - NDSCS Basketball
Tensaie has been nothing short of a revelation in her first and final season at NDSCS. The freshman point guard has 14 Division I scholarship offers and four 30-point games to her name. She is third in the country in scoring at 20.9 points per game. During a 103-96 win at Bismarck State, Tensaie stepped into a three to force overtime and rise to the challenge under pressure.
"Ivane isn't one that's gonna be like, 'my turn, my turn," she's like, 'shoot it, let's score, let's win'. That's all that matters to her and that's a huge deal to us," NDSCS Head Coach Adam Jacobson said.
