Winter Athlete of the Year Top 10 Finalists

Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year - TOP 10
Ethan “The Elevator” Manock (Jr.) - Wahpeton Basketball
The 6’4” Manock leads the Eastern Dakota Conference in blocks, a league where many wings and guards are just as tall as the power forward. His 40” vertical has helped him generate averages of 10.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. Manock has scored double digits in four of his last five games and has seven games of 10 or more rebounds on the season.
Big Game: 12 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST, 2 BLK - 1/22/22 vs. Breckenridge
Caden “White Hot” Hockert (Jr.) - Wahpeton Basketball
The Huskie shooting guard averages 15.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.0 threes per game. Hockert has willed Wahpeton into contention several times with his excellent shooting from downtown. He didn’t log a 20-point outing until game No. 7, but he’s white hot and shooting the ball confidently with at least 20 points in five of his last seven appearances.
Big Game: 22 PTS, 5 REB, 5 3PM - 1/6/22 @ Valley City
Aidan “The Real One” Ruddy (Sr.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton Wrestling
Ruddy is a true mat rat and the first one in the gym or on the treadmill after a defeat. The senior is ranked No. 4 in the state of North Dakota at 152 pounds, boasting a 27-6 record with 11 pins. Ruddy emerged victorious at the Larimore Invite earlier this season. Ruddy has surpassed the 75-pin mark for his career and is a former Minnesota State Qualifier.
Big Match: 6-4 dec. vs. Blaze Reinke - 12/4/21 @ Dan Unruh Invitational
Hunter “Hitman” Owens (Sr.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton Wrestling
Owens spent much of the early season cutting down to 138 pounds. Since getting there, he’s ran the division with a 5-1 record. Overall, the senior holds a 20-11 record with 15 pins, earning his 50th career pinfall Feb. 1 at Fargo Davies.
Big Match: 0:58 pinfall vs. Gage Filloon - 12/14/21 vs. West Fargo Sheyenne
Jackson “Big Dawg” Burchill (Sr.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton Wrestling
Burchill has grappled larger opponents this season and tossed them around like ragdolls. The senior secured his 50th career pin in the heavyweight division at the Storm’s final home meet of the season. Burchill is currently ranked No. 6 in the 220-pound division of North Dakota and holds a 29-6 record with 17 pins.
Big Match: 4:35 pinfall vs. Daniel Suda - 1/27/22 vs. Grand Forks Central
Alex “Chez” Sanchez (Jr.) - Breckenridge Basketball
Sanchez is a slippery wing player who can knife through defenses and finish at the rim. The junior averages 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds (1.9 OREB) and 1.5 steals. Sanchez has scored double digits in 11 of 14 games this season. He leads the Cowboys in offensive rebounds.
Big Game: 22 PTS, 4 REB, 3 STL - 1/31/21 @ Hillcrest Academy
Jack “The Juice” Johnson (Sr.) - Breckenridge Basketball
Johnson affects the game in many ways outside of scoring, but the small-statured floor general provides that, too, with averages of 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals. Johnson’s ability to frustrate opposing point guards is critical to the Cowboys’ success on defense and he leads the team in steals.
Big Game: 13 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, BLK - 12/21/21 vs. Battle Lake
Collin “In Charge” Roberts (Sr.) - Breckenridge Basketball
Roberts has taken a charge in 10 games this season, including two games with four charges. The senior has stepped into the power forward role and played above his 6’0” height to post averages of 7.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 charges taken. Roberts has provided an uptick in scoring lately, averaging 10.8 points over his last six games.
Big Game: 18 PTS, 4 REB, 3 STL, 4 CHG - 1/13/22 vs. Frazee
Khari “KB” Broadway (So.) - NDSCS Basketball
Choosing to stay at North Dakota State College of Science for a third season, thanks to an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Broadway has played 79 career games for the Wildcats. The super sophomore all-American is averaging 16.4 points, 3.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the 22-1 men’s basketball team.
Big Game: 25 PTS (9/12 FG), 5 AST, 4 REB, 3 STL - 1/9/22 vs. Dawson
Micah “Mic Drop” Swallow (Fr.) - NDSCS Basketball
The Wildcat freshman has been making the rim look like an ocean as of late, splashing in 84 points in his last three games with shooting percentages of 65.2, 66.7 and 75.0. Swallow is an all-around asset with season averages of 13.8 points (54% FG), 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals. His leaping ability has led to some rim-rocking dunks throughout the season.
Big Game: 34 PTS (15/23 FG), 11 REB, 2 STL - 1/27/22 @ Bottineau
Winter Sports Female Athlete of the Year - TOP 10
Carcie “The Mind” Materi (Sr.) - Breckenridge Basketball
Materi mainly operated as an outside shooter in previous varsity seasons, before evolving into an inside-out threat with great ability to score off the bounce. The senior leads Breckenridge in scoring with averages of 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals. Her basketball IQ often puts the Cowgirls in the best position to win and she can play both the point and shooting guard positions.
Big Game: 18 PTS, 8 REB, 5 STL - 12/27/21 @ Minnewaska Area
Camryn “The Anchor” Kaehler (Sr.) - Breckenridge Basketball*
*extra addition to Top 10 list. Missed time due to illness and injury.
Kaehler is the 11th player on this list and was clearly slowed down by illness and injury, missing five games in the midst of a stellar senior campaign. In four games since returning to full strength, the senior has averaged 13.5 points (52% FG) and 9.5 rebounds. Overall, Kaehler has anchored the paint for the Cowgirls with season averages of 9.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Her ability to stretch the floor (42% 3PT) can’t be overstated.
Big Game: 13 PTS (7/8 FT) , 9 REB, 3 STL - 1//28/22 vs. Barnesville
Jaida “First Class” Fobb (So.) - American Gold Gymnastics
Fobb broke her foot last season. In the sport of gymnastics, the constant landing and jolting on an athlete’s foot is crucial to their technical success on the beam, floor, bars and vault. Fobb returned in late 2021 to enter the highest level of USA Gymnastics competition, level 10. The Wahpeton High School Sophomore competed at Canterbury Park in the Gopher Invite, placing seventh all-around. Fobb is built like a deer, using her long legs to generate premium speed and launch herself into the air with skilled displays.
Big Meet: 2nd place beam, 4th place floor, 7th place all-around - 1/8/22 @ Canterbury Park
Quinn “The Vet” Bassingthwaite (Sr.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton Gymnastics
Bassingthwaite is a team favorite and a savvy veteran as the Storm’s only senior gymnast. Her well-rounded repertoire has awarded her top-10 finishes at every meet during the 2021-22 season. Bassingthwaite took gold at the Storm’s first home meet of the year and secured multiple first-place finishes during the Storm’s South Dakota slate of meets. Bassingthwaite is the key reason why Breckenridge-Wahpeton is pushing for a top three finish in the Eastern Dakota Conference.
Big Meet: 34.400 (1st all-around) - 12/16/21 @ Breckenridge-Wahpeton Home Meet
Lidia “Lady Flash” Motl (Jr.) - Wahpeton Basketball
Motl is Ferrari on the basketball court, zooming around the perimeter to pester ball handlers and lock down teams with her full-court pressure. The junior leads all Twin Towns Area hoopers with 2.8 steals per game, adding 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in her point guard role. Motl can stroke the ball from 3-point distance and provides scrappy offensive rebounding for the 6-9 Huskies as they make a mid-season push toward the middle of the EDC.
Big Game: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 4 STL - 12/16/21 vs. Fargo South
McKena “The Kid” Koolmo (Jr.) - Wahpeton Basketball
Koolmo is the queen of craft when it comes to scoring inside. Her step throughs are a slow-motion display that allow her to convert ambidextrously at the rim. Koolmo isn’t afraid to let it fly from downtown if given the space and also plays a key role defensively in taking breakaway charges to kickstart the Huskies. The junior leads Wahpeton in scoring and assists with averages of 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals
Big Game: 26 PTS, 9 REB, 3 STL - 12/18/21 vs. Devils Lake
Scout “Scooter” Woods (Fr.) - Wahpeton Basketball
Woods is the youngest player on this list, but the most physically imposing from a basketball standpoint. Woods can barrel through defenders and get to the free throw line, or simply go around them with ball handling skills beyond her years. Woods averages 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game and recently recorded her first varsity double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds at West Fargo.
Big Game: 22 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST, STL - 1/15/22 @ West Fargo
Ivane “3vane, The Torch” Tensaie (Fr.) - NDSCS Basketball
Tensaie has around a dozen Division I college basketball offers to her name. The NDSCS point guard has played all 40 minutes in three separate games, leading the Wildcats to a 22-2 record. Tensaie averages 21.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 4.3 threes per game. The Roseville, Minnesota, product was named Mon-Dak Preseason MVP and has four 30-point games already this season. Tensaie has college programs in awe and opponents in shock.
Big Game: 34 PTS (10/15 3PT), 7 REB, 4 AST- 11/6/21 vs. Dawson
Arthel “Lioness” Massaquoi (So.) - NDSCS Basketball
This spot came down to a pair of extremely talented Wildcats in Massaquoi and Wichita State University commit Ambah Kowcun. Massaquoi got the nod due to her extreme efficiency. The sophomore post averages 13.3 points (69.2% FG) on just eight shots per game. Massaquoi pulls down 7.3 rebounds (2.2 OREB), steps up to take charges and gets involved in scrums to rip the basketball away down low. Her low usage rate allows the talented guards of NDSCS high-volume scoring looks, with a skilled safety valve ready to score inside.
Big Game: 23 PTS (11/13 FG) - 12/16/21 vs. Jamestown JV
Reagan “The Magician” Wohlers (Jr.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton Hockey
Wohlers is magic on ice. The junior is razor sharp with top-level skating skills and a bag of tricks when it comes to scoring the puck. Official stats weren’t available as of press time, but Wohlers’ unofficial season tally stands at 28 goals and 14 assists. The Blades’ sniper has four games with four or more goals.
Big Game: 4 G, 5 A, 9 PTS - 11/30/21 vs. Morris/Benson Area
Kennedy “Nonstop” Schuler (Jr.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton Hockey
Schuler has one speed on the ice — nonstop. Her full-throttle demeanor has brought plenty of optimism and production during the Blades’ first high school league season. Schuler has unofficial season tallies of 10 goals and 11 assists. The junior has four games of two or more points and plays an unselfish brand of hockey, assisting all four of Breckenridge-Wahpeton’s goals in a 4-0 victory at Prairie Centre.
Big Game: 4 A - 1/25/22 @ Prairie Centre
