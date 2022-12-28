Winter Sports Female Athlete of the Year watch list

Ivane Tensaie, NDSCS women's basketball, was chosen as the inaugural Winter Sports Female Athlete of the Year in 2021-22. Daily News is pleased to announce its initial watch list for the 2022-23 award, highlighted by 21 phenomenal athletes in the Twin Towns Area. 

Editor’s note: Winter Sports Athlete of the Year watch lists are based on early-season performances and not an indication of any athlete’s overall ability. Daily News wishes all Twin Towns Area athletes success in their respective sports.  Five players will be added to this list Tuesday, Jan. 3, as part of our addition process. If you feel a deserving athlete was omitted from this list, contact sports@wahpetondailynews.com with more information for consideration. 

 

She may be a sophomore, but Scout Woods has three years of varsity service time for the Wahpeton Lady Huskies. 
Halle Miller is developing into a star basketball player right in front of our eyes, taking advantage of her first extended run on the varsity team. 
McKena Koolmo helped lead Wahpeton to the state tournament as a junior. Her multi-positional skills will be vital to the Huskies' success in her final season. 
Emma Bontjes can be a beast on offense. Even when her shot isn't falling, however, she finds ways to contribute on the glass by boxing out bigger opponents. 
An enigma for visiting teams, Parker Yaggie is a tough scouting assignment. The freshman commands Cowgirl Court with poise and confidence. 
Johnica Bernotas is a technician at the top of the key, calling the shots for Breckenridge. The freshman continues to get stronger and provides a nightly outside shooting threat for the Cowgirls. 
Addie Twidwell has continued the recent trend of strong Breckenridge post players, filling the shoes of Camryn Kaehler admirably and making a name for herself as a five-tool basketball talent. 
Reagan Wohlers maintains possession of the puck after being tripped, firing away at the net for Breckenridge-Wahpeton. The senior is a highly-touted prospect and one of the Blades' all-time great forwards. 
Kennedy Schuler is the complete package on the ice. The senior forward is a big reason why Breckenridge-Wahpeton is 17-10 in Minnesota State High School League play since the start of last season. 
Blades eighth grade forward Holly Ovsak isn't just learning on the fly, she's depositing pucks into the net to help Breckenridge-Wahpeton chase a winning season. 
Alison Hoerer (front) wears the captain's patch for Breckenridge-Wahpeton and does so with pride, tutoring the squad's young talent on the back line and showing them what it takes to be successful inside the rink. 
Karsyn Neppl has taken her game to new heights this season, racking up points in the early going as a sophomore centerpiece for Breckenridge-Wahpeton. 
Practice and preparation dominates the career of a figure skater. Endless hours go into routines that last mere minutes. Mentally and physically, the support takes both talent and commitment. Wahpeton High School senior Abby Bruechert is a great example of those qualities. 
Benedict already has one victory to her name this season. The senior figure skater will pick back up with competitions in January and Twin Towns Area sports fans will be eager to see the results. 
Fobb, pictured last season, was the first recipient of our Daily News x Ambitiously Lazy Apparel Athlete of the Week apparel. The junior gymnast is competing at a high level and traveling across the country to test her skills against her USA Gymnastics level 10 counterparts. 
Massaquoi will run you over if you get in the way and score at will if you don't. Well, she usually scores either way. The NDSCS freshman leads all Twin Towns Area players in double-doubles and all female athletes in rebounds per game. 
Hailing from the esteemed Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Charita "Tiny" Lewis was a huge signing for NDSCS. She has the keys to the offense and doesn't follow the speed limit, sparking the Wildcats in transition. 
NDSCS forward Ivy Fox ponders her second move after being cut off in the painted area. Fox is versatile, however, meaning it will take more than a single player to stop her from scoring the basketball. 
Hailee Hanson is hard at work on the south side of Wahpeton, spending her time mastering the vault at Three Rivers Gymnastics. No Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm gymnast has topped her 9.050 mark in the event. 
Abbie Skovholt, second from right, is standing tall and doing it all for Breckenridge-Wahpeton. After being limited to just a few events last year, the Storm senior is competing all-around and putting up great scores. 
Chants of "Let's go, Birkelo!," rang out at Three Rivers Gymnastics last season. Not that Birkelo needed the extra motivation, but she's certainly used it to become one of the top gymnasts on the Storm roster. 


