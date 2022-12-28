Winter Sports Female Athlete of the Year watch list

Editor’s note: Winter Sports Athlete of the Year watch lists are based on early-season performances and not an indication of any athlete’s overall ability. Daily News wishes all Twin Towns Area athletes success in their respective sports. Five players will be added to this list Tuesday, Jan. 3, as part of our addition process. If you feel a deserving athlete was omitted from this list, contact sports@wahpetondailynews.com with more information for consideration.
Scout Woods (So.) - Wahpeton Basketball - SF/PF
Woods exploded for a career-high 30 points in last year’s East Region play-in game, putting her on the statewide radar and the Eastern Dakota All-Conference team. Her defensive play to begin the 2022-23 season is off the charts. Woods tied Tylee Irwin’s 2016 school record with seven steals vs. West Fargo Horace in the season opener and leads all Twin Towns Area athletes with 5.7 steals per game. Her versatility shines on the interior and exterior of Wahpeton’s offense, as Woods continues to work hard in the weight room to become a physical force, fully equipped with balance, strength and speed. She averages 18.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists.
Halle Miller (So.) - Wahpeton Basketball - PG/SF
Thrust into a prominent position at point guard following the departure of senior Lidia Motl (North Prairie), Miller has responded with three double-digit scoring games. The sophomore slasher puts opposing guards on skates with a Euro step that is reminiscent of San Antonio Spurs great Manu Ginóbili. Miller can shoot from the perimeter and finish through contact. Defensively, she averages 3.3 steals while disrupting opponents’ court vision with her long arms. Miller continues to pressure the basketball intelligently, picking up just five fouls in three appearances. She averages 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
McKena Koolmo (Sr.) - Wahpeton Basketball - G/F
Koolmo is a chameleon in the Lady Huskies scheme, slipping into all five spots on the court to disguise offensive sets. The senior strikes quickly by finding openings in the lane, using a variety of moves she has developed over the years. Koolmo keeps teams honest with an above average three-pointer and a knack for dealing out assists. Defensive sacrifice comes to mind when referencing Koolmo, as she revels in killing fastbreaks by taking charges. A finalist for this award as a junior, the veteran Husky is posting similar numbers and sparking her squad during a 3-0 start to the season. She averages 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.3 steals.
Emma Bontjes (Sr.) - Wahpeton Basketball - G/F
Admittedly one of the biggest snubs left off the 2021-22 watch list, Bontjes’ game aged like fine wine as her junior season progressed. She’s playing with a hunger this winter, ripping down nearly four offensive boards a night. Bontjes delivers offensively with first-class moves in the post, but isn’t afraid to drift out and shoot the jumper from 20-plus feet. The senior averages three steals per game for a Lady Huskies team that approaches 20 thefts on a regular basis. Bontjes is primed for a senior curtain call with early-season averages of 12.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
Parker Yaggie (Fr.) - Breckenridge Basketball - G/F
Cold as ice — that’s how I’d describe Parker Yaggie. She relishes getting back on defense just as much as she enjoys scoring the basketball. The freshman leads Breckenridge in scoring (16.7 ppg), rebounding (8.8 rpg), assists (2.7 apg), steals (1.7 spg), free throws made (22) and free-throw percentage (95.7). Fans aren’t watching greatness in the making, they are watching greatness in the moment. Yaggie is shooting 40% from beyond the arc, proving there’s really nothing she can’t do for the 6-0 Cowgirls.
Johnica Bernotas (Fr.) - Breckenridge Basketball - PG
Having the basketball in your hands and calling the shots as a freshman is serious pressure. Doing it in the Heart O’ Lakes Conference against formidable opponents increases the stakes. Bernotas hasn’t broken a sweat running the point for Breckenridge, scoring in double figures four times to begin the year and maintaining a neutral assist/turnover ratio despite massive usage in Head Coach Austin Imdieke’s offense. She puts on a dribbling clinic that allows teammates to thrive off the ball, rebounds like a forward, and lays into her matchup with 90 feet of pressure throughout the game. She averages 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
Addie Twidwell (Sr.) - Breckenridge Basketball - C
Fresh off a finalist nod for Fall Sports Athlete of the Year, Twidwell transitions from volleyball to basketball as an equally intimidating presence. The senior center needs only six shots per game to contribute in the Cowgirls offense, focusing on facilitating passes to Bernotas and Yaggie and turning teams away in the paint. Twidwell thrives in both the high and low post areas, slowing the game down with the mental fortitude of a senior leader. She averages 8.8 points (49% FG), 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks.
Reagan Wohlers (Sr.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton Hockey - F
If Wohlers had a rechargeable battery and could remain on the ice for the entire game, Breckenridge-Wahpeton might never lose. Through six Minnesota State High School League contests, Wohlers has 22 points, leading the Blades with 16 goals. The senior forward scored six points against Morris-Benson Area, has three hat tricks overall, and at least one goal in each game for the 3-3 Blades. Wohlers’ ability to bait the defense by hanging the puck out and pulling it back in allows her to skate the length of the ice for goals. The way she carves in cursive with her stick brings a poetic and dominant display to the Stern Sports Arena. Wohlers also leads the Blades in assists (6) and shots on goal (22). The phenom was a finalist for this award a year ago and is fast approaching her junior statistics.
Kennedy Schuler (Sr.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton Hockey - F
Schuler helps form a dangerous one-two attack with Wohlers as a senior sniper. She has three goals and two assists. The senior forward is at her best near the pipes, showing a nose for rebounds and redirects that find the back of the net. She’s more than capable of creating her own offense with some of the best puck handling in the section. Schuler has one of three power play assists on the season for Breckenridge-Wahpeton and continues to be hyper-efficient with her shot selection to give the Blades high-percentage looks. Schuler cracked the “Top 10” list for this award last season.
Holly Ovsak (8th) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton Hockey - F
Ovsak is tied for fourth on the Blades with six points; five of those coming via goal scoring that the eighth grader brings in bunches. The forward took teams by surprise, storming out of the gates as a viable attacker. Ovsak has a nifty wrister that finds its way through the blockers and past the goalie more often than not. Once her passing numbers naturally elevate in 2023, Breckenridge-Wahpeton will have a complete talent to bank its future on for years to come.
Alison Hoerer (Sr.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton Hockey - F
Hoerer will hit you. I know, there’s no checking in girls hockey. That doesn’t mean the senior won’t pin you down or grind you into the boards to free the puck for teammates. Already committed to play college hockey at Bethel University, Hoerer tussles with the toughest opponents and ranks second on the Breckenridge-Wahpeton roster with nine points (3 G, 6 A), doing it all while leading a line of youngsters.
Karsyn Neppl (So.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton Hockey - D
Neppl is listed as a defenseman on the MSHSL website. You wouldn’t notice by looking at her scoring numbers (3 G, 4 A). The sophomore is a force in both zones, stopping and scoring the puck for a Breckenridge-Wahpeton program looking to make its mark on Minnesota hockey. It’s safe to say that Neppl is holding her own in a “prove it” year for the program, as she appears poised to lead the Blades into playoff contention and likely take the torch in 2024 as one of the premier players in Minnesota girls hockey.
Abby Bruechert (Sr.) - Southern Valley Figure Skating Club
When Bruechert isn’t helping manage the Wahpeton basketball program by handling courtside table duties, she’s putting together beautiful displays on the ice. The Southern Valley skaters don’t compete as often as their basketball or hockey counterparts, but they match up very well when it comes to sheer skill. The competence required to glide on skates in a calmly coordinated, yet powerfully athletic manner — it’s impressive. Bruechert placed fifth in compulsory, sixth in free skate and fifth in spins at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Autumn Benedict (Sr.) - Southern Valley Figure Skating Club
Benedict traded her fall pom poms for winter figure skates, joining Bruechert as the only seniors on the team. The Huskies cheerleader showcased her skilled routines at the Granite City Classic, placing first in compulsory, excel juvenile, and eighth in free skate. The program is gaining more and more traction and enthusiasm. Senior leadership certainly helps the cause and Benedict has that in spades.
Jaida Fobb (Jr.) - American Gold Gymnastics
Fobb is a junior at Wahpeton High School, but competes out of American Gold Gymnastics in Fargo. She craves competition and puts her talents up against the best gymnasts in the country by competing at USA Gymnastics level 10. Fobb competed in the 33rd Annual Peppermint Twist, kicking off the season in Minneapolis. Over 40 teams and 1,000 gymnasts from across the nation competed in the three-day meet. Fobb performed against 35 other level 10 gymnasts from eight teams and five different states, placing sixth in the floor event and helping American Gold grab silver as a team.
Grace Massaquoi (Fr.) - NDSCS Basketball - F
Massaquoi is far and away the best post scorer in the Twin Towns Area and needs little introduction. The 5-foot-10 freshman is averaging 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds on 53% shooting. She has six double-doubles for the 11-2 Lady Wildcats and furthers her case for this award with 3.0 steals per game on the defensive end.
Charita “Tiny” Lewis (Fr.) - NDSCS Basketball - PG
Tiny is a Tasmanian devil on the court, causing chaos on defense and zipping the ball around as the Wildcats point guard. Lewis averages 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game. She’s played 30 or more minutes nine times this season.
Ivy Fox (Fr.) - NDSCS Basketball - F
Fox leads the ‘Cats in scoring at 18.6 points per game on 52% shooting. Her numbers nearly mirror Massaquoi, as they take turns filling the box score. The freshman averages 9.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.4 steals, reeling in over three offensive boards per contest.
Hailee Hanson (Jr.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton Gymnastics
Hanson’s spectacular scores in the vault have surpassed the 9.000 mark; the best score amongst Storm gymnasts. The junior’s explosive jumps and pillow-soft landings are a work of art on the mat, leading to a gold showing in Sisseton for the acrobatic athlete.
Abbie Skovholt (Sr.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton Gymnastics
Skovholt is stringing together her most complete and decorated gymnastics season. The Storm senior took second in Sisseton, sixth in Fargo and eighth in Dickinson for all-around scores. Skovholt posted an 8.825 on bars to claim second place in Fargo.
Anika Birkelo (Sr.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton Gymnastics
Birkelo steadied the Storm as a junior, posting consistent scores to help the program place second in the Eastern Dakota Conference. She’s on another level to begin her senior campaign, topping the Storm with a 33.000 all-around score at Dickinson and snatching bronze with an 8.950 floor routine.