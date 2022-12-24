Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List

Congratulations to the 21 Twin Towns Area athletes who made our first watch list for Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year. 

Editor’s note: Winter Sports Athlete of the Year watch lists are based on early-season performances and not an indication of any athlete’s overall ability. Daily News wishes all Twin Towns Area athletes success in their respective sports. 

 

Peyton Newbern comes to NDSCS by way of New Hope, Minn. His older brother, Melvin, averaged 18.6 points per game for the Wildcats during the 2017-18 season.
Micah Swallow is back for a second season at NDSCS. The South Dakota product brings high-flying athleticism to Ed Werre Arena. 
The best post in the Mon-Dak Conference, Noah Christensen provides an elite combination of athleticism and natural size that gives NDSCS an advantage against anyone in the league. 
Kaleb Larson (11) is native to the "701" with roots in West Fargo. He can shoot the basketball from a different area code, however, bringing next-level range beyond the arc for NDSCS.
Agwa Nywesh comes to NDSCS as a JUCO transfer. The slippery guard played high school basketball in Austin, Minn., and provides sophomore experience to another dominant Wildcats squad. 
Ethan 'Dr. Dunkenstein' Manock is known to put defenders on a poster with his unforgiving slams. One of the best jumpers Wahpeton has ever seen, Manock is must-see TV every time he laces up on the court.  
Wahpeton's Caden Hockert will shoot the basketball right through your fingertips and into the bottom of the net. The senior only needs a sliver of room to heat up from three-point land. 
Caden Kappes is leading Wahpeton out of the Eastern Dakota Conference cellar and into the playoff conversation with solid early-season returns from his point guard position. 
Jayden King's evolution on the basketball court isn't complete, but it's sure trending in the right direction for the lefty post. His scoring average sits near 10 points per game for the Huskies. 
Treyton Mauch is a gamer who zips around the court like Sonic the Hedgehog. The sophomore remains in control, however, scoring tough jumpers and handling the basketball like a veteran hooper. 
Landon Blaufuss (2) is straight up washing defenders in the spin cycle this season. He's a bully at the block with the potential to step out and shoot triples.
Daymon Smith is continuing a family legacy of hot-shooting Breckenridge guards.
Consistency matters and Alex Sanchez provides it for the Cowboys, shaping into a nightly lock for about 10 points and five rebounds. That floor rises quickly when the senior finds his groove in the offense. 
Cam Nieto (left) is a spark plug defender who sets the tone for Breckenridge.
Breckenridge High School freshman David Erlandson is following in his brothers' footsteps as a gritty wrestler. 
Henry Slettedahl is making up for lost time with a competitive start to the wrestling season.
Colman Barth narrowly missed out on a state tournament berth last season. He's back with a vengeance for the 2022-23 campaign. 
Weston Jensen is a tough code to crack when he uses his entire arsenal on the mat.
Myles Hinkley is poised to grind his way to a winning record when the calendar turns to 2023. 
Riley Kappes understands the sport of wrestling well beyond his years. The junior high athlete is a varsity-level talent on the mat. 
The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades have lost 27 straight games dating back to the start of last season. Instead of feeling bad for himself, Andrew Withuski keeps giving maximum effort and turning shots away at the net. 


