Already worried about the Minnesota Twins after their 3-6 start? Maybe you should be. After signing the electric, yet oft-injured Byron Buxton to a lengthy contract extension, and picking up World Series winner Carlos Correa in free agency, Minnesota is expected by many to contend for the American League Central crown.
I can relate to the preseason enthusiasm from a fan base which has endured 18 consecutive playoff losses, but I just don’t see a division championship.
Sure, it’s cold, the league average ERA is a ridiculously low 3.90 and batters are still acclimating to big league pitching after a delayed spring training. Still, Minnesota isn’t showing us a roster that rivals the White Sox, Yankees or Astros. They may be competing with Detroit and Kansas City in the slums of the American League Central and here’s a few reasons why.
Miguel Sano has to go
When the Twins signed 16-year-old Miguel Sano in 2009, he was an elite shortstop prospect from the Dominican Republic. In the year 2022, he can’t be trusted to play above average defense anywhere on the diamond. In Sunday’s 8-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox, Sano watched a soft liner skip off his glove at first base. It appeared he just didn’t feel like moving over to get in front of the ball.
The curse of David Ortiz haunts Minnesota. Since parting ways with the Hall of Fame designated hitter in 2003, the franchise hasn’t seen a perennial power hitter. Instead, fans settled for a two-year rental of Nelson Cruz and a fluky stretch of power from Brian Dozier, who hit 77 homers from 2016 to 2018.
It appears the Twins are still under the belief that Sano is a consistent source of power. He has a .077 batting average entering Monday (nine games). In seven seasons, Sano has eclipsed 30 homers just twice. Since batting .247 and mashing 34 long balls in 2019, the free-swinging righty has batted .204 and .223, leading the MLB in strikeouts in 2020.
Sano is simply too slow to produce extra-base hits unless he crushes one over the fence. For a power hitter, a mere two seasons with 20-plus doubles doesn’t cut it. He has one year left on a 3-year, $30 million contract. Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli continuing to watch Sano swing and miss at balls that bounce in front of the plate isn’t necessary. Bench him. Because guys who hit .200 with 30 homers are no longer unique in today’s game.
Show me the money: Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton
For all the conversation about Buxton’s injury history — he hasn’t played 100 games in a season in five years — Correa somehow gets a free pass from pundits and fans alike. Correa inked a three-year, $105 million contract to play shortstop and lift the Minnesota offense. The 2015 American League Rookie of the Year is only 27, but he’s played less than 100 games in two separate seasons. He has two other seasons with 109 and 110 games played. Yikes.
To Correa’s credit, the gold glover starred in 148 of 162 games in 2021 and played 58 of 60 the year prior. He finished fifth in the AL MVP race last season with 26 home runs and 92 RBIs. He has a long career ahead of him, but missing 40-50 games during multiple seasons is something that should concern Minnesotans during the brutally cold spring slate.
Back to Buxton, the ultimate “what if” player. Buxton posted the second fastest sprint speed to first base last season behind the Dodgers’ Trea Turner, flying from home to first in 3.96 seconds. In 2018, Statcast detailed how freakishly talented Buxton is. The Gold and Platinum Glove Award winner recorded throws of 99 mph and reached 20.8 mph running the bases.
None of this matters if he can’t stay healthy. Buxton signed a seven-year, $100,000,000 contract that both excited and frightened the Twins fan base.
Supporters argue that all Buxton needs is a full season to put forth MVP-caliber numbers. He’s really, really good when it comes to the eye test. Baseball, however, is a numbers game. Buxton has a .248 career average and a .299 on-base percentage. Those pedestrian numbers show me that there’s more hype going on than actual hitting. Outside of 2021, when Buxton batted .306 in 61 games, he’s never had a .270 season.
Buxton injured his right knee Friday, April 15, while sliding into second base in the first at bat of a game at Fenway Park. He hit a blooper that dropped in shallow left field and appeared to execute a normal slide, before slapping the ground and popping up in pain. He’s expected to miss about a week with “right knee soreness” according to the club.
Goodbye Garver, hello Gary
As I survey the Twins lineup in search of bonafide power, I look no further than newly-acquired catcher Gary Sanchez, who comes over from the Bronx Bombers and can smack a baseball ... when he hits one. For a guy with two sub-.200 seasons at the plate, Twins fans are strangely still salivating over his grand slam earlier this season.
The Twins shipped former catcher Mitch Garver to the Texas Rangers. Garver hit 31 homers in 93 games during his Silver Slugger season in 2019. He batted a respectable .255 that year. Garver is the perfect platoon hitter if you’re looking to keep your catchers healthy. Importantly, he’s the ultimate Ace in the hole if you need a pinch hitter with good pop.
Instead, the Twins get Sanchez, a below average defensive catcher who goes through stretches where he seemingly can’t hit a beach ball. He batted .186 in 2018, .147 in 2020 and .204 in 2021.
The average pitcher carousel
After handing out large sums to secure Buxton and Correa, the Twins hopped on the average pitcher carousel by signing Sonny Gray, Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer. None of these pitchers profile as No. 2 rotation options, let alone elite talents.
Bundy, a No. 4 overall draft pick in 2011, has a career ERA of 4.67. Just four years ago Bundy coughed up a league-leading 41 homers for the Baltimore Orioles. In the shortened 2020 campaign, Bundy bounced back with a 6-3 record and a career-low 3.29 ERA. He gave that away and then some last season, posting a career-worst 6.06 ERA.
Archer, a two-time all-star, hasn’t posted an ERA under 4.00 since 2015. The 10-year veteran spent 2019 in Pittsburgh, where he made 23 starts and recorded a 5.19 ERA. His strikeout stuff was still relevant, as he punched out 143 hitters across 119 innings. Archer was plagued by injuries in 2020 and 2021, playing in only six games.
Gray has the potential to make skies blue for Twins fans this season. He’s a pitcher who has recent success on his resume. In 2019, he was lights out for the Cincinnati Reds, finishing 11-8 with a sparkly 2.87 ERA and 205 strikeouts. In 2020, his stuff was still there, evidenced by a 3.70 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Last season, Gray failed to maintain his level of excellence and raised his ERA to 4.19. The real issue with Gray, isn’t really with Gray. It’s with the Twins thinking he’s a staff ace that can carry them to a playoff berth.
The Twins traded hard-throwing lefty Taylor Rogers to the San Diego Padres in return for an unproven starter in Chris Paddack and a middling reliever in Emilio Pagan. Rogers is off to a hot start as the Padres’ closer, holding teams scoreless with four saves in as many chances. The Twins, meanwhile, have no clear closing option.
I know it’s early. But now that the dust has settled from offseason acquisitions and a spring training lockout, I’m worried about what I see on the field in Minnesota.
