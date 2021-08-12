Wrestling co-op is the perfect storm

Wrestling programs are tight-knit and true to their colors. It’s the nature of the sport. Which is why crossing over from the Minnesota State High School League to the Eastern Dakota Conference in a cooperative with Wahpeton is a big move for Breckenridge. It's the perfect storm — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm.
“It’s been talked about for a long time. There’s been respect between our programs for many years, dating back to Lee Nagel and Kelly McNary coaching (in Wahpeton),” Storm Assistant Coach Eric Erlandson said. “It’s two families coming together. Wrestling is unique, and until you’ve been around it, you can’t understand the amount of battles and struggles you go through together when forming that family.”
By reaching a hand across the Red River from Breckenridge, Erlandson will join forces with Head Coach Ryan Brandt to form the perfect storm of Twin Towns Area talent — a community cooperative to be reckoned with.
“It’s not one program dying, it’s two programs coming together,” Brandt said. “This is going to help both schools become one strong team, instead of two teams that can’t really form a full team. A lot of my kids communicated with the Breckenridge guys before we formed the co-op. They talked about it beforehand and were very excited about this happening.”
Both programs have a long history of dominant individual grapplers. The team performances, however, have left much to be desired with open weight classes becoming a routine problem. Star power rises to the individual state tournament, but the average, the young and the inexperienced wrestlers are left with little to fight for.
“It’s going to be a new focus for the kids. You can go out in a dual meet and get beat but still win the match for the team. That whole idea that you don’t have to be an absolute stud to be a contributor to the team,” Erlandson said. “Those .500 wrestlers that can win a big match in a tough spot, that’s the difference. Your studs are going to get their wins and pins but those other guys can now go do it for the team.”
Senior leaders from both sides of the river include Jackson Burchill, Aidan Ruddy, Wyatt Differding and Hunter Owens. The foursome of team captains is a list of state placers and section standouts that The Storm can model its program after.
“The expectation of them being the standard that everyone else is trying to reach is going to be there,” Brandt said. “I usually push my seniors harder than I do everyone else because I know how far I can push them. Even outside of them, both programs have a lot of young talent coming through that will surprise a lot of people in North Dakota.”
The BW Storm will open its home slate with a meet in Breckenridge. Two other home duals and the Dan Unruh Tournament will take place in Wahpeton. The goal for next season is to double the number of home events, splitting them equally between the two schools with four apiece. The surplus of fans which will accompany the combining of schools is another positive dynamic.
“A lot of wrestling programs are slowly deteriorating and losing a lot of fans. When we go to surrounding schools, we’re going to have a pretty large fan base and I think the kids are going to feed off that energy. Hopefully we’re going to duals and filling up one whole side of the gym,” Brandt said.
Erlandson acknowledged his disappointment in missing out on the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament, a magical event for individual qualifiers at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. In the same breath, the veteran coach doubled down on the importance of establishing team success.
“Unless you’ve been there, you don’t know what you’re giving up,” Erlandson said. “That individual opportunity for the kids is amazing. What we gain, however, is a whole new focus. Wrestling is unique in that it’s individual and team. We’ve had great individuals but we haven’t been able to succeed as a team because we haven’t had the numbers. We’re looking to put together a team that can make a run at state.”
Brandt, a former Frazee High School wrestler, echoed Erlandson’s vision.
“Looking at our team on paper, based on last year, there’s a lot of experience even out of the eighth and ninth grade wrestlers. I honestly believe we have the utmost chance of finishing top-four in the state this year,” Brandt said. “Obviously that starts from the very first day and everybody buys in. Together we have a chance of being a very good team. I’ve always preached that I’d really love to win as a team.”
Breckenridge-Wahpeton held a program potluck at Oxcart Trail Park in Breckenridge on Wednesday, Aug. 12, to kickstart the unification process and mark a new era of Twin Towns Area wrestling. The team’s season schedule was not available as of press time.
