Yaggie and Hiedeman claim top honors at Post 53 awards

The Breckenridge Post 53 Legion baseball team finished 12-0 in Minnesota Lakes Conference regular season play for the first time in program history. With that illustrious record, Coach Kevin Hiedeman saw several players earn season honors.
Cooper Yaggie was named the conference’s Most Valuable Player and Hiedeman was named Coach of the Year for the third time in his career.
Yaggie batted .327 on the season, while leading the pitching staff with 35 strikeouts across 24 innings. He added seven extra base hits and struck out just four times in 52 at bats. The University of St. John's football and baseball signee allowed less than one walk and hit per inning, while posting a 2.62 earned run average.
Yaggie, Brayden Wahl, Connor Twidwell, Jayce Werner, and Jace Hegge were named to the all-conference team. Honorable mentions were Cameron Nieto and Emmit Vig.
Wahl was an offensive dynamo, leading Breckenridge in batting average (.469), on base percentage (.542), slugging percentage (.700), hits (30), runs batted in (28) and triples (5).
Hegge, a North Dakota State College of Science signee, posted an earned run average of 1.40 across six league games. Twidwell was also a dominant pitcher with a microscopic 1.34 number in 26 innings of work.
Werner emerged as a dual threat for Post 53, providing a memorable walk-off single to defeat Barnesville and picking up two wins on the mound. Nieto and Vig anchored the top of Breckenridge’s batting order, combining for 30 stolen bases and 57 runs scored. It was Nieto’s first season with Post 53 after moving to Breckenridge last fall from Adrian, Michigan.
Breckenridge enters the Northwest South Sub-State tournament in Ulen, Minnesota, as the no. 1 seed. Post 53 was scheduled to play Ada on Friday, July 16 at 5 p.m. Ada defeated Pelican Rapids, 14-1, to survive the tournament play-in game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.