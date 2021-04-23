Yaggie commits to St. John's University for football, baseball

Breckenridge Cowboy Cooper Yaggie announced his commitment to St. John's University Friday, April 23 via Twitter.
"I’m excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and football/baseball career at Saint John's University! I want to thank my family, coaches, and friends for everything they have done for me!" Yaggie said.
Yaggie was a strong safety and quarterback for the football team this past season, leading them to a Minnesota Section 6A championship. He is also a shortstop and pitcher for the baseball team.
Yaggie was named to the All-District and Section 6A team from this past season and he was named co-most valuable quarterback of the district.
