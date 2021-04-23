Yaggie commits to St. John's University for football, baseball

Breckenridge Cowboy Cooper Yaggie announced his commitment to St. John's University for football and baseball Friday, April 23.

"I’m excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and football/baseball career at Saint John's University! I want to thank my family, coaches, and friends for everything they have done for me!" Yaggie said. 

Yaggie was a strong safety and quarterback for the football team this past season, leading them to a Minnesota Section 6A championship. He is also a shortstop and pitcher for the baseball team. 

Yaggie was named to the All-District and Section 6A team from this past season and he was named co-most valuable quarterback of the district. 

