The Twin Town Majors World Series took place on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Jefferson Park in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The Cardinals took first place in the Majors bracket, defeating the Mets in semifinal play before rolling the Royals 4-3 in the championship. Riley Kappes went 1-for-3 with two runs and four stolen bases and Tucker Rezac went 1-for-2 and launched a home run for the Cardinals.

The Minors World Series took place on Thursday, Aug. 5 with the Angels defeating the White Sox 6-0 to claim the championship. The White Sox had a back-and-forth affair in their semifinal game vs. the Twins, losing a 5-0 lead before coming back in the sixth inning for a 10-7 win.

Angels star Paxton Yaggie demolished the ball in an unforgettable championship performance, recording four hits, three runs, 13 runs batted in and three inside-the-park home runs. He also pitched five innings of one-run baseball with an eye-popping 15 strikeouts. Tony Berndt led the Sox’ sluggers with a triple and three runs scored at the plate.

