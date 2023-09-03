Yaggie, Mendez have huge games in 34-31 St. John's victory

Cooper Yaggie (left) continues to make Breckenridge proud, emerging as one of the top linebackers in the country amongst NCAA DIII players. Marselio Mendez (right) is on his second college stop after delighting fans with his electric speed the past two seasons at NDSCS in Wahpeton. Both players are key contributors to the St. John's University football team.
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. — If you thought Cooper Yaggie's best work came during his illustrious 2022 sophomore season at St. John's University — think again. The former Breckenridge High School quarterback/linebacker entered his junior campaign looking and playing like a monster, leading the Johnnies with 10 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a sack, as No. 6-ranked St. John's defeated No. 4 Trinity University, 34-31 at Clemens Stadium.
St. John's trailed by 17 early in the fourth quarter, before reeling off 20 unanswered points to win its season opener in front of a home crowd filled with 9,883 fans.
Former NDSCS wide receiver Marselio Mendez, who led the NJCAA in receiving touchdowns from 2021-22, hauled in 5 receptions for 55 yards and 2 touchdowns. Mendez torched his corner with a quick jab, allowing Aaron Syverson to drop a 14-yard pass into the end zone with 8:51 remaining. Mendez scored again with 4:21 remaining, catching a 32-yard pass from Syverson and cutting the Trinity lead to 31-28.
Conor Murphy's 24-yard field goal tied the game at 31-31 with 53 seconds left in regulation. Trinity marched down to the Johnnies 6-yard line, but Erik Bjork forced a fumble that Zach Frank recovered, sending the game to overtime. Murphy clutched up again in the extra period, splitting the uprights with a 35-yard field goal. St. John's senior Cayden Saxon intercepted Tucker Horn to put the finishing touches on the Johnnies' OT victory.
Syverson was dynamite all game. The senior passer was 24 of 33 with 281 yards and 4 TDs. Troy Feddema churned out 95 yards rushing on 18 carries to help open up the passing game. Nick VanErp, a senior from Battle Lake, Minnesota, led the Johnnies with 4 catches for 91 yards and a TD. Alex Larson corralled 7 receptions for 60 yards and Joey Gendreau posted 4 catches for 17 yards and another score.