Yaggie, Mendez have huge games in 34-31 St. John's victory

Cooper Yaggie (left) continues to make Breckenridge proud, emerging as one of the top linebackers in the country amongst NCAA DIII players. Marselio Mendez (right) is on his second college stop after delighting fans with his electric speed the past two seasons at NDSCS in Wahpeton. Both players are key contributors to the St. John's University football team.

 Roster Photos Courtesy SJU Football

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. — If you thought Cooper Yaggie's best work came during his illustrious 2022 sophomore season at St. John's University — think again. The former Breckenridge High School quarterback/linebacker entered his junior campaign looking and playing like a monster, leading the Johnnies with 10 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a sack, as No. 6-ranked St. John's defeated No. 4 Trinity University, 34-31 at Clemens Stadium.

St. John's trailed by 17 early in the fourth quarter, before reeling off 20 unanswered points to win its season opener in front of a home crowd filled with 9,883 fans.



