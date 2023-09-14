Yaggie, Mendez productive again for SJU, but Johnnies fall at UW-Whitewater

Cooper Yaggie (left) continues to make Breckenridge proud, emerging as one of the top linebackers in the country amongst NCAA DIII players. Marselio Mendez (right) is on his second college stop after delighting fans with his electric speed the past two seasons at NDSCS in Wahpeton. Both players are key contributors to the St. John's University football team.
St. John's University came into the 2023 NCAA DIII football season ranked No. 6 in the country. The Johnnies topped No. 4 Trinity (Texas) at home to start the year, 36-34, taking the Tigers' spot in the rankings ahead of a week two road game at No. 9 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
The magic would not continue, however, as Whitewater cruised to a 56-28 victory by running through the Johnnies for 280 yards and 5 TDs. Tamir Thomas was on a mission, needing a mere 17 carries to notch 180 yards and 3 TDs.
Breckenridge, NDSCS alumni emerging as DIII stars
Two local faces once again provided key contributions for the Johnnies. Cooper Yaggie, a 2021 graduate of Breckenridge High School, tacked on 7 tackles, giving the junior linebacker 17 tackles through two games. Yaggie led the Johnnies with 2 tackles for loss, resulting in -11 yards.
Marselio Mendez, a 2023 graduate of North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, continued his touchdown tirade with 6 receptions, 44 yards and one score. Mendez, who led the nation with 28 receiving TDs during his time at NDSCS, has already found the end zone three times in a St. John's uniform.
St. John's only mustered 38 yards on 24 carries, but Johnnies senior quarterback Aaron Syverson had another solid line with 261 yards passing, 4 touchdowns and his first interception of the season. The Johnnies receiving corps was led by 6 receptions and 92 yards from Dylan Wheeler.
Bright spots for the Johnnies defense included Erik Bjork (15 TKL) and Ethan Stark (9 TKL, INT).