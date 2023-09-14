Yaggie, Mendez productive again for SJU, but Johnnies fall at UW-Whitewater

Cooper Yaggie (left) continues to make Breckenridge proud, emerging as one of the top linebackers in the country amongst NCAA DIII players. Marselio Mendez (right) is on his second college stop after delighting fans with his electric speed the past two seasons at NDSCS in Wahpeton. Both players are key contributors to the St. John's University football team.

 Roster Photos Courtesy SJU Football

St. John's University came into the 2023 NCAA DIII football season ranked No. 6 in the country. The Johnnies topped No. 4 Trinity (Texas) at home to start the year, 36-34, taking the Tigers' spot in the rankings ahead of a week two road game at No. 9 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

The magic would not continue, however, as Whitewater cruised to a 56-28 victory by running through the Johnnies for 280 yards and 5 TDs. Tamir Thomas was on a mission, needing a mere 17 carries to notch 180 yards and 3 TDs.