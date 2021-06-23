Yaggie pitches shutout, Post 53 dominates DGF

Cooper Yaggie throws a three-hit complete game shutout against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Tuesday, June 22 at Cowboys Field. Breckenridge defeated DGF 7-0.

 Justin Pierce • Daily News

The Breckenridge Post 53 American Legion baseball team put on a clinic against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and won 7-0 Tuesday, June 22. 

Breckenridge usually has an inning where they crumble, but it was them this time that did the crumbling. Post 53 put up a six-run third inning and overpowered DGF. 

Cooper Yaggie had a dominant pitching performance, pitching all seven innings and allowing just three hits. 

"That was a big win for us," Head Coach Kevin Hiedeman said. "Our pitching all year has been outstanding. I cannot be happier with the way that we are pitching the baseball, and that's everyone no matter who is on the mound." 

Jared Aamold, Yaggie and Cam Nieto each had two RBIs.

Hiedeman has emphasized throughout the year that he needed to use the high school season for these players to develop their arm in time for Legion ball. 

"We've been working with these guys since March, guys like Jace Hegge, we worked all spring. He didn't pitch in high school, but did all of his arm routines and went to OSPTI and had his training done. His form is perfect right now," he said. "He's throwing the best he's ever thrown it. Connor Twidwell is reliable, Cooper Yaggie is competitive and has an incredible curveball. Carter Haughen hasn't pitched in over a year and has done everything that we've asked him to do."

Hiedeman is very confident in his pitching staff and what they're capable of doing this season. They have been tremendous, giving up just 14 runs in six league games. They're 6-0 in league play so far and they'll be playing in a tournament at Montevideo, Minnesota, starting at 7 p.m. Friday, June 25. They'll play Prinsburgh in the opening round game. 

