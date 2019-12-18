Only a handful of Breckenridge players have scored 33 points in a varsity basketball game.
Cooper Yaggie had that in the books by halftime during Breckenridge’s 95-62 home win over Wadena-Deer Creek, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Dec. 17. The junior guard was dialed in for one of the best halves in school history and ended the night with 35 points.
“If you think about it, how many people have put on a uniform in Breckenridge? That’s one of the best half-performances in the history of Cowboy basketball. Good for Cooper,” Breckenridge coach Arly Ohm said.
Yaggie used his athleticism to torch the Wolverine defense on runouts. He was getting to the rack in their half-court game as well and he also drilled four triples. Yaggie came up six points shy of Stevin Lipp’s single-game scoring record.
“I started off hot and the second half I didn’t come out as hot, but we moved the ball well in the first half and that got a lot of open shots for me,” Yaggie said.
Along with the historic night from Yaggie, his backcourt mate Adam Ohm also turned in his best showing of the season. The junior had 16 at halftime and ended the night with 19. It was the first career start for the sniper who buried five shots from beyond the arc.
“It’s good because they sucked in and Adam got some open shots. Everybody was playing hard and getting people open,” Yaggie said.
Keeping with the theme of stellar guard play, Junior Perez and Alex Ohm were key to keeping the offense running like a well-oiled machine at the point guard spot. It was the first win of the season for the Cowboys.
“Everybody fulfilled their role, played unselfish and it was really a thing of beauty tonight,” Coach Ohm said. “I’m really proud of our kids. I thought we responded really well tonight.”
Next up for Breck (1-4) is a 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 road trip to Frazee, Minnesota.
“Right now, Frazee is leading the league in scoring,” Coach Ohm said. “They’re scoring 79 points per game and they just scored 102 the other night. They’re not your typical Frazee team by any sense. This is a good basketball team and we have our work cut out for us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.