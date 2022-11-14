Yaggie steals the show in MIAC Championship victory

Cooper Yaggie (3) is surrounded by teammates after putting the Johnnies up 21-10 late in the second quarter Saturday, Nov. 12 vs. Bethel University.

 Courtesy Nick Gilman

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. — Starting for the St. John’s University football team as a sophomore is a badge of honor. Becoming one of the top linebackers in the entire NCAA Division III at that stage of your career is next level stuff. Cooper Yaggie has accomplished both over the course of the 2022 season.

The former Breckenridge High School quarterback stole the show Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Johnnies’ 28-10 win over Bethel University to clinch the MIAC Championship. Yaggie hauled in two interceptions, including a 61-yard pick-six at the end of the first half. It was a defining game in Yaggie’s young college career — 11 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and two picks.

Yaggie couldn’t contain his fire in the MIAC Championship game victory, lighting up the Bethel offense for 11 tackles from his linebacker position. The 2021 Breckenridge graduate also had two sacks.
Cooper Yaggie is a MIAC Champion. 
Cooper Yaggie pictured in 2020 as a member of the Breckenridge Cowboys. 


