Yaggie steals the show in MIAC Championship victory

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. — Starting for the St. John’s University football team as a sophomore is a badge of honor. Becoming one of the top linebackers in the entire NCAA Division III at that stage of your career is next level stuff. Cooper Yaggie has accomplished both over the course of the 2022 season.
The former Breckenridge High School quarterback stole the show Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Johnnies’ 28-10 win over Bethel University to clinch the MIAC Championship. Yaggie hauled in two interceptions, including a 61-yard pick-six at the end of the first half. It was a defining game in Yaggie’s young college career — 11 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and two picks.
Saturday’s home win at Clemens Stadium marked the 36th overall and fourth consecutive conference title in SJU history. The Johnnies (9-1) were ranked No. 6 in the latest AFCA DIII Coaches Poll and Bethel (8-2) came in at No. 9. The victory avenges the Johnnies’ lone loss of the season, a 28-24 defeat to Bethel on Sept. 24 in Arden Hills, Minnesota. St. John’s will host unranked Northwestern at noon Saturday, Nov. 19, in the first round of the NCAA DIII playoffs.
Yaggie transitioned from defensive back to linebacker this season, transforming his physical build into a pitbull-like frame. His hard-hitting ways combined with speed in the secondary have given the Johnnies a dynamic playmaker. Yaggie’s sophomore leap has been massive, upping his tackles from 14 as a freshman to 60 in year two. The former quarterback is a one-man wrecking crew, evidenced by his 30 solo stops.
Yaggie also played baseball as a freshman at St. John’s. In his final season with Breckenridge Post 53 American Legion in 2021, he batted .383 with three homers and 30 RBIs. The hard working athlete has contributed to winning teams throughout his life, including a 23-6 subdistrict championship squad in baseball and a 6-1 section title team in football. Daily News will follow Yaggie’s efforts with St. John’s throughout the NCAA DIII playoff season.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.