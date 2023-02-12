Yaggie, Thiel trade buckets as Perham tops Breckenridge, 63-59

In the second installment of the season between Heart O' Lakes Conference foes, No. 15-ranked Breckenridge (Class 1A) played No. 9-ranked Perham (Class 2A) Friday, Feb. 10, at Breckenridge High School. The hosts took a 32-31 lead into the locker room, but Yellowjacket junior Willow Thiel scored 21 of her 35 points in the second half to hand the visitors a 63-59 win.

Perham (20-2) improved to to 11-0 in the conference while clinching a season sweep of Breckenridge (13-7). The Cowgirls had zero answers for Thiel in the paint. Fronting the forward, double teams, backside help — nothing could slow her down.

Breckenridge guard Parker Yaggie splits Willow Thiel (left) and Olivia Pilgram off the dribble to help the Cowgirls erase an early deficit Friday, Feb. 10, vs. the Perham Yellowjackets. 
Addie Twidwell (center) sets a screen for Breckenridge point guard Johnica Bernotas. Perham did a solid job of chasing the dangerous shooter off pick-and-roll looks, holding Bernotas to nine points. 
Emily Gowin blows by Lily Aakre, putting up a finger roll from distance during a Breckenridge scoring run late in the first half. 


Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 