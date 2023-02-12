Yaggie, Thiel trade buckets as Perham tops Breckenridge, 63-59

In the second installment of the season between Heart O' Lakes Conference foes, No. 15-ranked Breckenridge (Class 1A) played No. 9-ranked Perham (Class 2A) Friday, Feb. 10, at Breckenridge High School. The hosts took a 32-31 lead into the locker room, but Yellowjacket junior Willow Thiel scored 21 of her 35 points in the second half to hand the visitors a 63-59 win.
Perham (20-2) improved to to 11-0 in the conference while clinching a season sweep of Breckenridge (13-7). The Cowgirls had zero answers for Thiel in the paint. Fronting the forward, double teams, backside help — nothing could slow her down.
Parker Yaggie led the Cowgirls with 22 points, trading buckets with Thiel in a 14-point first half where the freshman scored on several tough finger rolls between defenders. Yaggie consistently found the crease, Euro-stepping through the paint as the defense stood still. Yaggie corralled a game-high 11 rebounds to complete her fifth double-double of the season.
Senior center Addie Twidwell had her hands full with Thiel, laboring offensively with four points and eventually fouling out. Twidwell remained active on the glass, however, ripping down 10 boards. Boxing out and fighting for 50/50 balls kept Breckenridge neck and neck with the top-10 Yellowjackets, as the Cowgirls held a 37-33 edge on the glass.
The Yellowjackets won the first meeting by eight points at The Hive. Breckenridge entered round two with no shortage of confidence, leading midway through the second half. Yaggie was momentarily forced to the bench with calf tightness after drawing a foul and hitting the floor.
Like she’s done so many times, Johnica Bernotas came up big. The freshman floor general took Yaggie’s spot at the free-throw line with the score tied, 47-47, sinking both attempts with 6:44 remaining in the game. Bernotas finished the night with nine points, five rebounds and four assists.
Perham’s single-season record holder for threes, Mya Morris, answered with a triple to spark a 10-2 run, putting the conference leaders up 57-51. Kelsey Ceroll responded with a wing three at the 2:50 mark and Abby Johnson converted a floater with under a minute remaining, cutting the Yellowjacket lead to 61-59.
Yaggie grabbed her 11th rebound with 40 seconds left. Breckenridge spent the remainder of the game swinging the ball around the arc during a disjointed possession that ended with a 23-foot jumper by Johnson missing the rim entirely. Prior to the final shot, Johnson kept the possession alive in signature fashion with an offensive rebound. The Cowgirls had one timeout remaining, but chose to pocket it and allow the possession to play out.
Ceroll and Emily Gowin provided seven points each, with Gowin bringing her premium defense to the court and leading the charge in transition. Johnson scored six and Sydni Roberts added four, including a clutch three in the second half.
Morris and Cora Grismer supported Thiel’s monster output with 14 and seven points, respectively.
The Cowgirls have six regular-season games remaining in a schedule loaded with playoff hopefuls that sport a combined 83-44 record — Barnesville, Ada-Borup-West, Pelican Rapids, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Underwood and Crookston. Breckenridge gets back in the saddle at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, with a home tilt against Barnesville.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.