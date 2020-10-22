Former Breckenridge varsity basketball player Stevin Lipp, class of 2017, has officially been named head coach for the Cowboys varsity boys basketball team.
Lipp, 21, has marked himself as a big name in the Minnesota city's basketball community and has had quite the accomplishments as a player for this team. He was a three-year varsity player who led his team to the state tournament in 2015 and 2017. He totaled over 1000 points during his career and has the school record for most points in a single game with 41.
Lipp is excited about embarking himself back into this community. He earned his associates degree at North Dakota State College of Science, playing basketball for two years. He has been coaching for the last two seasons for the Amateur Athletic Union and had his eyes on this opportunity once it opened up.
"I just love coaching," Lipp said. "I thought about stepping away from the game for a while there and to end up recalling some of the life lessons that I ended up getting through the game of basketball, I reconsidered that and started to coach at the AAU level."
For Lipp, being four years removed as a player at Breckenridge High School, he stresses being team-first and making sure that everyone has a great experience while he's at the helm.
"I'm going to be be really passionate about everyone that I work with has a great experience" Lipp said. "On top of that, I'm going to be able to relate to this group probably more than any other coach they have had."
Being able to relate to this team gives Lipp an advantage over other coaching candidates going for this position. This was an opportunity that Lipp refused to pass up.
"If an opportunity comes around for someone who is as passionate about the game of basketball and for this type of position, it really was a no brainer for me to present what I envision for the program and what I think Breckenridge basketball can be successful," Lipp said.
Breckenridge has seen what Lipp can do as a player, but no one outside of the AAU community has seen what Lipp can do as a coach. He emphasizes his biggest characteristic, which is his passion for being back at his alma mater.
"I'm more willing to stay up for that extra hour of film and wake up a little earlier the next day to get back in the gym with the team," Lipp said. "Those who know me best know that I'm very passionate about Cowboy hoops. I certainly wouldn't let an opportunity like this go by without a chance to give it my all.
As a new coach, there's so much to look forward to when joining a team, especially at their alma mater. Lipp is looking forward to being more than just a coach to his players.
"I'm planning on being a lot more than these guys' coach. I want to be the best possible teammate that I could be along with everyone else on my staff," he said. "There's not going to be any sort of hierarchy on our team. We are all in this together, we are all going to be in this as a team making decisions together and what's best for the program moving forward."
Lipp has no one in particular that he is looking forward to coaching. He just wants to be in there with the team and share the one passion that they have, which is the game of basketball.
Lipp is a third generation Cowboy whose dad, Rollie, played football and basketball and his grandfather, Steve, is a Hall of Fame coach. He led Breckenridge's varsity team throughout the 70s, 80s and 90s.
Stevin Lipp does not mind the history that his family has brought to Breckenridge High School. He is just looking forward to just being around the players and sharing his knowledge of the game of basketball along with what he was taught at the collegiate level.
Breckenridge Athletic Director Chad Fredericksen spoke very highly about Lipp filling the coach position.
"I really think that Stevin (Lipp) is going to bring that young energy to the team, to the program and to the community. He is an alumni from our school, he was a great player for us and has learned under some fantastic coaches. We feel as if he is a scholar of the game. He's had some great mentors within the coaches that he's played for," Fredericksen said. "There's nothing better than having a chance at getting a former player of ours and knows the ins and outs of the program and has played for state tournament teams that have went on and have had a lot of success."
It is the perfect situation for a young guy with family history passed down to be able to take over the program, Fredericksen said.
"Let's hope Stevin brings a lot of the same things his grandfather did to the program, and I fully expect that he will," he said. "It's not about the name, it's about who Stevin is and I think he's going to do a tremendous job and we're just excited to have him."
Fredericksen is excited for what new things are to come for the Cowboys. He emphasized how his passion, his understanding of the game and his maturity level got him into this position as his age was not even brought up during the interview process, which should show how ready he is for this position.
Lipp is set to make his varsity basketball coaching debut at home Tuesday, Dec. 8 against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.
