Zach dominates Devils Lake in complete-game win

Nick Zach needed 94 pitches to complete a two-hitter on the mound. The North Dakota State College of Science commit surrendered one earned run on six strikeouts and three walks.

 Courtesy Ashley Fliflet

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Wahpeton Huskies have an 8-10 record following a 7-1 victory over Devils Lake Wednesday, May 18. Nick Zach pitched a complete-game gem and Tori Uhlich reached base four times in the win.

Zach needed 94 pitches to complete a two-hitter on the mound. The North Dakota State College of Science commit surrendered one earned run on six strikeouts and three walks.

Uhlich’s average continued to climb in a three-hit performance that included a pair of doubles. The senior’s .462 clip is accompanied by 22 runs and 21 stolen bases, all of which lead the Huskies.

Josiah Hofman, Caden Kappes and Jackson Fliflet also doubled. Riley Thimjon was the only other Wahpeton batter with two hits.

Fliflet drove in a pair of runs, increasing his team lead in RBIs to 17.

Jayden King added two runs, walking once and wearing a fastball for his other trip to first. Myles Hinkley scored one run off the bench.

Wahpeton reached three times on errors and struck out only four times in the contest.



Tags

Load comments