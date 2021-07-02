Zach Manock Q&A

New Wahpeton Post 20 Class B coach Zach Manock is just 20 years old, and is getting his first crack at being a head coach for one of Wahpeton’s American Legion baseball teams. The Daily News interviewed Manock about his first opportunity to coach at the American Legion level.
What excited you about the opportunity to coach Legion baseball this summer?
I was excited about to teach the kids the right way to play but also compete and have fun this summer.
How has coaching changed your perspective on the game?
It hasn’t changed much. It’s definitely different watching than playing, but I’m still still into the game and running into situations through my head like a player would.
What’s something that you’re looking forward to bringing to the team that’s different than other coaches?
My biggest thing is bringing positive energy everyday. I tell out boys everyday that attitude is everything and bringing positive energy will help us in the long run.
What’s one thing that you want your players to get out of this Legion season?
I want them to have fun and make memories this summer. I also want them to see that baseball is a game that can help you in life. There are a lot of things that you can relate to in real life situations., like showing up on time when things, or when things don’t go your way, you just have to keep going and not give up.
Manock will coach in his first Independence Day Border Battle after playing in multiple games for Post 20.
