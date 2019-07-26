Semi driver injured in train collision near Carrington
CARRINGTON, N.D. (FNS) — A semi-truck driver was injured after authorities say his vehicle and a train crashed at a railroad crossing on the western edge of Foster County Thursday afternoon, July 25.
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 2:03 p.m. on 60th Avenue near Seventh Street Northeast.
Troopers say Wessly Overby, 46, of Sykeston, N.D. was driving south on 60th Avenue and didn’t see the train going northwest.
Overby accelerated at the last second and was hit in the rear driver’s side of the trailer.
His semi stopped in the southwest ditch.
The engineer of the train conducted emergency braking and came to a stop facing northwest on the railroad tracks.
Overby was transported a Carrington hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. He told police he was traveling at about 35 mph and not wearing a seat belt.
The train engineer estimated his speed at about 50 to 55 mph.
Overby was cited for failing to yield to the right of way at a railroad intersection.
Devils Lake police officer faces DUI charges after crash
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (FNS) — A Devils Lake police officer was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing his personal vehicle on Thursday, July 25.
Lt. Troy Hischer from the North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. at 14th Avenue and 14th Street in Devils Lake where Bryce Massett, 23, of Devils Lake, rolled a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup.
Massett was the only person involved in the single-vehicle crash. He was not injured and was arrested for DUI.
Charges have been forwarded to the state attorney’s office.
Devils Lake Police Chief Joe Knowski said Massett is now on sick leave. When he returns to work, he will be on office detail until his criminal proceedings are over, which will be followed by an internal investigation by the police department, according to Knowski.
Two arrested after guns, meth, counterfeit cash found in stolen car
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (FNS) — A Bemidji man and a Bagley woman are in custody after a stolen vehicle containing meth, cash, stolen firearms and counterfeit currency was stopped near Mahnomen on Thursday, July 25.
Mahnomen County Sheriff Josh Guenther said in a release that Jeremy James Krumrey, 26, of Bemidji, and Angle Marie Deane, 19, of Bagley, were arrested and will appear in court Monday, July 29.
The 2019 Dodge Challenger they were in was stolen from Minneapolis, the sheriff said. They were stopped a few miles east of Mahnomen on state Highway 200 after a traffic complaint was received.
Deputies said they found two stolen firearms, a large sum of cash, counterfeit currency and 75 grams of meth.
The pair was arrested on charges of first degree controlled substance, receiving stolen property, possession of counterfeit currency, false name and date of birth and felon in possession of a firearm.
The two also had outstanding warrants for their arrest, the sheriff said.
Girl, 4, injured after cage wire impales eyelid at Minnesota county fair
PARK RAPIDS, Minn. — A 4-year-old girl was injured in a somewhat freak accident at the Hubbard County Fair, which ended July 21.
The girl was in the livestock barn when her eyelid became impaled by a wire hook used to latch the gate of a rabbit cage.
Park Rapids Assistant Fire Chief Ben Cumber wasn’t sure how it happened.
“Either she tripped and lost her balance, or the wind blew the gate open.” Either way, Cumber said, “it got under her eyelid, and then it pierced through her eyelid and came back out.”
Police, ambulance, Hubbard First Response and fire personnel responded to the call.
“One of the guys brought a cutter, and we did a couple practice cuts on an abandoned rabbit cage,” Cumber said.
After considering other options, they decided cutting the wire was the best move.
“One of the paramedics held the piece while we cut it. She came free right when we cut it, and as she backed away, and the paramedic wiggled the piece just a little bit, and it came right out of her eyes.”
Cumber could not confirm the child’s condition, except that she was transported to the hospital.
Woman dies after being dragged by horse in Otter Tail County
DENT, Minn. — A woman in Otter Tail County is dead after authorities say she was dragged a long distance by a horse. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before 11 a.m. Friday, July 26.
Police were called to a residence around the 38000 block of Beaver Dam Road near Star Lake for a report of an adult female who was unresponsive.
According to the report, it appeared the victim had been walking with the horse using a lead rope, which did appear to be wrapped around the woman’s arm. Police say they don’t know what caused the horse to begin dragging the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene from her injuries.
The victim’s name will be released once the family has been notified.
Dent is about 30 miles south of Detroit Lakes.
Man remains missing after falling off boat in southeastern Minnesota
LAKE CITY, Minn. — The search for a missing boater continued Friday after a man was seen the night before going into the water and not resurfacing.
The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office was called at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, July 25, for a report of a person who had fallen off a boat into the Mississippi River near Lake City, about 20 miles southeast of Red Wing. A passenger on the boat saw the man go into the water but did not see him resurface.
The man was identified as 69-year-old Terry Lee Woeltge. Woeltge was wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts and sandals and has white hair, according to the sheriff’s office. He was not wearing a personal floatation device.
Woeltge had not been found as of 4 p.m. Friday.
Rochester day care’s license suspended after infant found unresponsive
ROCHESTER, Minn. — A Rochester day care has had its license suspended after an infant in its care was found unresponsive earlier this month.
Bambis Daycare was given a temporary immediate suspension by the Minnesota Department of Human Services on July 17, which went into effect the following day, based on the recommendation of Olmsted County Community Services, according to the suspension notice.
The license for the home daycare is registered to Nusreta and Asim Mustafovic. They did not did not return calls for comment.
Rochester police were called around 9:30 a.m. on July 17 for a report of an incident involving a 4-month-old baby, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. The baby was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys but died days later, according to Moilanen. Police said the baby had no visible signs of trauma but an autopsy is needed to determine cause of death.
The suspension is under appeal, according to DHS records.
